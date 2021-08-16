BLOWING ROCK — Given the current Land Use Code limitations, 103 feet of a new street ending in a cul-de-sac may be the only hope for those wishing to close the door on further residential development within the Blowing Rock extra-territorial jurisdiction, or ETJ.
The Blowing Rock planning board will meet on Thursday, Aug. 19, 5:30 p.m., and Herbert Townsend's Special Use Permit application to develop a 6.54 acre parcel within the ETJ, just south of the Blue Ridge Parkway and National Park Service property, figures to be the key discussion item.
A review of the memorandum placing the SUP application on the planning board agenda for Aug. 19, suggests that the project only requires one variance from the Land Use Code, which limits a street ending in a cul-de-sac be a maximum of 550 feet long. As proposed, the new Townsend Way would be 653 feet, or 103 feet longer than the code normally permits. The new street would be private, built and maintained by the property owners association.
Other development requirements appear to have been met. Each of the lot sizes meet the minimum one-half acre size standard; water and sewer will not connect to municipal services, but be served by on-site water wells and septic systems; and storm water management and retention appears to have been planned for.
Based on an email blast signed by Tim Gupton, president of the Blowing Rock Civic Association, and boar member Marshall Sealey, their organization's likely opposition will focus on watershed topics with the addition of impervious surfaces; the variance request for the street length; and possibly any increases in traffic on Green Hill Road because of those prospective, 10 new houses.
