BLOWING ROCK — Blowing Rock’s Planning Board advanced developer John Winkler’s conditional use permit application Thursday. Jan. 21, to develop an 8-unit subdivision off Green Hill Road. The subdivision is the major portion of a 12-unit Winkler development on property currently owned by Blowing Rock Country Club.
While there was one dissenting vote in the 7-1 decision to recommend approval of the development by the Blowing Rock town council, the planning board members had little reason to reject the application in that the parcels to be developed are already zoned R15 (single family residential). In addition, the developer is not requesting any variances or waivers from town code.
The planning board did recommend three conditions to approval. The first was to restrict any form of direct access from the proposed subdivision to U.S. 321. The second condition imposes a 20-foot setback and undisturbed buffer between the subdivision and existing homeowners’ property on Green Hill Road. The third condition provides for additional landscaping, including trees along U.S. 321.
Some two dozen residents participated in the virtual meeting facilitated by Zoom, most of whom are neighboring homeowners.
Several homeowners from the Gideon Ridge neighborhood across U.S. 321 from the property also were among those speaking, primarily concerned about the loss of greenspace at the entrance to town and what their respective views of the area will look like if the project comes to fruition.
Of the neighbors closer to the project, some lamented the fact that walking along Green Hill Road is already dangerous with increased traffic in recent years since people discovered it as a “short cut” to avoid the former construction during the widening of Valley Blvd.
Representatives of Winkler presented a traffic study projecting one additional car on Green Hill Road entering or leaving the subdivision every four and a half minutes during peak hours (early morning and late afternoon), and once every 15 minutes during non-peak hours.
It is anticipated that Blowing Rock’s board of commissioners will vote to approve or deny the CUP application after a public hearing during the regular February meeting of town council on Feb. 9.
A CUP public hearing is a quasi-judicial proceeding under North Carolina general statutes. Members of the board of commissioners, the adjudicating body, are restricted from ex parte communications and are supposed to vote to approve or deny a proposed project based solely on the testimony and evidence presented in the public hearing.
