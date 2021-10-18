Fall Colors 1

Breathe deeply as you take a walk around Bass Lake under a canopy of fall colors.

BLOWING ROCK — There are many places around the High Country to witness the changing seasons, including the transition from summer to autumn. Few are as accessible — and photogenic — as Bass Lake on the outskirts of Blowing Rock. Here are a few shots captured on one walk around, Oct. 17.

Fall Colors 2

Some trees still have abundant foliage, others have leaves just hanging on...
Fall colors 3

There is something special about autumn, colorful leaves juxtaposed against dark trunks and limbs.
Fall Colors 4

Imagine what Daniel Boone thought, peering through the rhododendron at colorful reflections on a glassy lake's surface. 
Fall Colors 5

Autumn reaching across the water to an island still reluctant to join the color parade.
Fall Colors 6

How many colors can you get into one picture? Come autumn, Bass Lake beckons the soul with every step.
Fall Colors 7

It is a world turned upside down, looking at placid lake surfaces at ghostly apparitions. 
Fall Colors 8

With the Cone Manor Estate standing guard, a golden autumn emerges at Price Lake in Blowing Rock.
Fall Colors 9

Color penetrates scenes around Bass Lake in the fall, above and below the shoreline.
Fall Colors 10

Where will this autumn path take us? What adventure lies in wait, around the curve?

