BLOWING ROCK — There are many places around the High Country to witness the changing seasons, including the transition from summer to autumn. Few are as accessible — and photogenic — as Bass Lake on the outskirts of Blowing Rock. Here are a few shots captured on one walk around, Oct. 17.
Peak Season: A walk around Bass Lake is good for mind, body, and soul
- By David Rogers
