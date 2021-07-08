BLOWING ROCK — Most of what Roger Brooks of Roger Brooks International and Destination Development Association pointed out in his presentation on July 1, various people associated with town government have already recognized and maybe even are doing something about. That said, Brooks had a no holds barred, straightforward approach to bringing it all together that was instructive and appreciated by most attending his presentation at the American Legion Building.
Brooks was hired by the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority to take a look at the town from a sustainable tourism perspective. Some in town suggest that we have too much tourism and they were undoubtedly surprised when Brooks reported that wasn’t the case.
“It took a lot of (courage)for Brooks to stand up there in front of a bunch of strangers and tell them, point blank, what his first impressions are about Blowing Rock after a couple of weeks as a ‘secret shopper,’” said Albert Yount.
Brooks and members of his team spent a week in the shoulder season, in early May, as well as the last week of June and through the 4th of July weekend evaluating various features of town, its assets as well as it stress points.
Not surprisingly, one of those stress points is parking, but Brooks outdid everyone else by actually quantifying the problem.
“You suffer from a severe lack of parking,” Brooks said, pointedly, before setting up the numbers problem.
“We asked every front-line employee of Blowing Rock business with whom we came into contact, ‘Where do you live?’ Something like 99 percent said ‘Boone.’ We asked them if they carpooled and they said, ‘No, because we all come at different hours.’ So they mostly all drive individual cars here. We asked them, ‘Where do you park?’ They said, ‘Well, if you get here early, before 10 a.m., there is plenty of parking. But if I work an afternoon shift, I get here 20 minutes early so I can find a place in a parking lot or I find a place that I can and in about three hours I take a break and go out and try to move it.’”
Sometimes, Brooks said, he was told that the employee would just accept the ticket because it was worth the $8 or $10 not to have to deal with it.
With that setup, Brooks got into the numbers, pointing out that in the downtown area there are roughly 394 public parking spaces, not counting bank, church, or post office parking, or any other private lots.
He noted that, not including lodging establishments that usually have their own parking for employees and guests, there are approximately 90 downtown businesses. At approximately three employees per business, he estimated that there are 280 employees coming to town every day, looking for a place to park. So after downtown staff only for retailers and restaurants, that doesn’t count city employees, what is left are about 114 parking spaces for residents, the residents’ visitors, and tourists.
“No wonder you have some problems,” Brooks said.
He went on to point out that the town needed at least double the amount of public parking spaces that it already has, whether paid or unpaid.
In addressing the issue, Brooks had some interesting, thinking-outside-the-box ideas. They included using today’s digital technology to create paid parking downtown.
“Make it a dollar an hour for three hours and get the fourth hour free,” Brooks suggested, stating that the opportunity to experience downtown Blowing Rock is worth it and that people will gladly pay it.
In addition, he suggested that the real estate the town recently acquired at the northern gateway, where North Main Street meets Valley Boulevard, be taken down to Main Street level and a parking deck be built there, with free shuttle service to downtown.
“You could put 400 cars there,” he suggested. “With free regular shuttle service, your employees will park out there and leave the paid parking downtown for the tourists.”
Brooks stressed that these were just ideas, not formal suggestions, because he has yet to conduct the most important part of his consulting research, which is receiving feedback from residents and business owners.
Another area of principal concern, however, for the consultant was inadequate, even haphazard efforts of wayfinding signage. Some signs were placed too high. Others are confusing. Very little is coordinated.
Brooks suggested that wayfinding is not a do-it-yourself endeavor, no matter how simple of a process it might seem. Hire a professional and get it done right, he said, because it is vitally important.
As an example, he said that on a busy day when he and his wife were trying to find a parking spot, he probably saw the same bright red Jeep pickup six times trying to do the same thing.
“Navigation systems (GPS) are not a good substitute for wayfinding signage,” he said.
Brooks said he was looking forward to the 4th of July weekend with its anticipated larger crowds, including for the parade, to see if any of his perceptions would change.
Over the next month, he will be gathering data from surveys, as well as conducting small group discussions or listening workshops, to gather feedback, observations, and ideas from the community.
Even given the problem areas, Brooks suggested that most U.S. towns and cities would love to have Blowing Rock’s assets and any attendant challenges.
TAKE THE SURVEY, JUST NINE QUESTIONS: bit.ly/LifeInBlowingRock
