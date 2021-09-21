BLOWING ROCK — It is a story about need. It is a story about resourcefulness. It is a story about perseverance.
When the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Challenge class of 2019 met after their coursework had been completed in early May of that year, their assignment was to complete a group community service project, just as all previous classes had done. The 2007 class started the Candidates Forum. The 2011 class organized "Dancing with the Blowing Rock Stars" to raise money for charity. And so on.
As the 2019 group brainstormed about where the needs were in the Blowing Rock community and what they might do, someone offhandedly said, "The Blowing Rock School playground could sure use some restrooms."
With two children in school, Sarah Goff, a member of the Challenge group, knew firsthand of the need. During school, kids that "needed to go" had to run back inside the school. After school hours during the week and on weekends, anyone taking advantage of the fancy and fun school playground had to "hold it" until they could go back up Morris Street and turn right on Main Street, hoping to get to the public restrooms in Memorial Park in time.
Goff saw the need and latched onto the idea.
"For me, that was going to be the project," said Goff after the Sept. 20 ribbon cutting for the new restroom facilities.
At the ribbon cutting, which was held on site only about eight months from when the group broke ground late last January, Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce CEO admitted that there were doubts about the idea for building public restrooms on school grounds with privately raised money.
"When you think about the obstacles this group faced with their project idea," said Hardin, "this was a monumental undertaking. And it wasn't just about raising the money, which of course was a challenge in itself as the prices for construction materials kept rising. Those costs went up at least 20 percent as they were getting the money raised, so they had to keep raising more."
But there were other questions, too.
"The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction has a whole staff, including architects, who need to weigh in on anything built on school grounds. When it comes to kids, there are always safety concerns. We are very grateful for the department's expedience in getting our project reviewed and back to us," said Goff.
Ever the pragmatist, Hardin asked the group another tough question.
"OK, so you get this facility built and it looks nice but do you really want your name on it after a year or two of being used?" Hardin asked.
Of course, what he was getting at was the ongoing maintenance that would be required, from janitorial services to keeping the inside and outside walls painted, as needed.
The dominoes continued to fall. The group drafted a memorandum of understanding and successfully negotiated with Watauga County Schools and the Town of Blowing Rock for the upkeep.
"As you might guess, there were a lot of civic lessons along the way," said Goff. "To receive money from the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority, we had to convince that agency's board that the restrooms served tourism. By tracking who was using the playground, we were able to do that."
Goff said that the original funding goal when they broke ground in late January 2021, was $63,000. As prices rose during construction, they ended up needing $80,000.
Speaking on behalf of the entire group, Goff told the estimated 50 civic and community members — and a lot of happy kids — "This group has given so much sweat equity to this project in volunteer hours to raise money. They parked cars for donations in the school parking lot. The ran a bean bag toss game into a toilet at the school's fall festival. They hosted a bowl-a-thon. They volunteered with Cycle NC, sang at The Speckled Trout for tips, and more recently planted and mulched around this new building."
For the building itself, the $80,000 may be only half of what the development would have cost had it been put out to bid for a state-funded project. Through his construction company, Cash Custom Homes, Josh Cash donated a substantial amount of his time and resources. Blowing Rock-based landscape architect Ron Cutlip contributed the planning and execution of the landscaping. Mustard Seed Market donated plants. Architect Larry Greene designed the building.
"Blowing Rock School principal Patrick Sukow coordinated a lot of the different needs throughout this project," Goff said to the gathered crowd.
"Building this facility wouldn't have been possible without donations of all sizes from many members of the community," said Goff. "So many people associated with the school and the town contributed their time and money."
In his remarks to the group, Watauga County Schools superintendent Scott Elliott emphasized the word, "community," as one of the things that struck him most about Blowing Rock.
"Ironically, when I first came to Watauga County eight years ago, my first public appearance was right here in the ribbon cutting for this new playground. I noted then, as now, that the Blowing Rock community rallies around its school. Schools are a central feature of many communities, but there are few where the school is such an important feature of downtown," said Elliott.
Mayor Charlie Sellers, who grew up in Blowing Rock, recalled the days when he and Commissioner Doug Matheson, standing among the crowd, attended Blowing Rock School.
"When Doug and I were going to school here, this was just a big open field where we played. That gym wasn't there," said Sellers. "And when we had to 'go', well, Doug, do you think that tree over yonder is still there?"
Turning serious, Sellers thanked the group for their perseverance and resourcefulness in forging this true, public-private partnership to meet a public need.
Goff was quick to list all of the donors for the project. She said that giving at least $1,000 and listed on the permanent donor signage on the new public restrooms were Barbara and Doug Crisp, Ben and Virginia Powell, Bill and Cynthia Tessien, the Blowing Rock TDA, Diamond Properties, Karen and Tony Rand, Pine Ridge Partners, the Rotary Club of Blowing Rock, Softact Solutions, The Blowing Rock, The Northgate Group, The Speckled Trout, The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock, and Walter and Jean Wilkinson.
Giving at least $500 were Andy and Gayle Barth and the Spice & Tea Exchange, Tim Gupton and Brent Moore, Bob Lovern, and Jim and Deborah McDowell.
"When all is said and done, this is a great story of vision, of perseverance, of resourcefulness and, above all, of community support," said Hardin. "When you consider what this Leadership Challenge has accomplished, even through the pandemic, these are great things that have been achieved over the last two and half years."
The members of the 2019 Leadership Challenge class are Ali Borchardt, Erica Brinker, Katy Kinsman, Ronnie Mark, Rachel Stewart, Paulette Mitchell, Keith Shockley, Jim & Joyce Zellner, Bri Bowling, Tammy Bentley, Chastity Stevens, and Sarah Goff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.