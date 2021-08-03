BLOWING ROCK — Thanks to her father, Eric, Ellie Alspaugh of Granite Falls, N.C. doubles the enjoyment she gets from visiting Blowing Rock to play tennis at Chetola. When tennis is done, she also gets to play in Memorial Park’s recently renovated playground.
Granite Falls is about a 45-minute drive from Blowing Rock, so the Alspaughs’ visits are rarely on a spur-of-the-moment whim. They are purposeful.
“I have known about Memorial Park for about 25 years,” said Eric, “because I have friends in town. This is a special place, so when I started bringing Ellie up here to play tennis, I also wanted her to experience the park.”
With the park renovations having been completed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the elder Alspaugh didn’t really notice the renovations — but they were not lost on daughter Ellie.
“Oh, the playground is so much better than before,” said Ellie. “I love what they have done to the playground, especially the spinning mechanisms. I love to spin and spin and spin.”
On the other side of the park, Mara, a mother from Kentucky, was pushing her four kids on the new swing feature — all at the same time. That is because the new swing can accommodate four children at once, and kids Jackson, George, Margaret, and Layla were making good use of it. And the big smiles on their faces were worth a thousand words in telling how much they were enjoying themselves.
Mara said that her family is staying at Chetola Resort.
“We simply love the feel of Blowing Rock. It is so family-friendly and relaxing. There is no shortage of things to do in and around town,” said Mara.
Mara said that one of their favorite places to visit in the area is Grandfather Mountain. This is their fourth visit to Memorial Park during their stay at Chetola.
“This has become my favorite playground, anywhere, to take my kids,” said Mara. “It is so well-maintained and the quality of the equipment is first-rate.”
Not only can the younger kids have a great time on the playground, there is also a hut where you can borrow sports equipment to use on the tennis, pickleball, and basketball court, all free of charge, provided by the Town of Blowing Rock’s Parks and Recreation Department.
There is also a gazebo where events such as concerts are held. It is a great place to find shade on a hot summer day.
The garden in front of the park is well-kept and manicured often. You can see an array of different plants and blossoming flowers.
It is safe to say that Blowing Rock’s Memorial Park and the new renovations to the playground not only bring big smiles to the faces of the kids visiting, but to everyone — especially the parents!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.