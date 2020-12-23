BLOWING ROCK — We are approaching the end of an unusual football season, so why not reflect for a while on the life of an unusual man not just in college football, but all of college athletics? It is one of those inspiring stories of accomplishment that you hope can rub off on you, even if just a little bit.
A lot of people have met him, but only a relative few know his story.
How did a newly turned octogenarian who grew up in Morganton end up with Blowing Rock as a permanent residence? Well, it was a convoluted path, one that took him north, east, west, and south.
Oval Jaynes, started out playing, then coaching football. But he really made his mark as “Mr. Fix It” at a time when oversight, administrative skill, and even integrity were needed as college athletics was mushrooming into a multi-billion dollar industry.
Given the big money world that college sports now represents, it is a bit ironic that “somewhere around 1936,” in the midst of the Great Depression’s hardships and misery for most of the country, Jaynes’ mother and father met while she was attending Appalachian State. She was from Salisbury, he from Morganton. It has the makings of a storybook romance, meeting at the soda fountain counter of a five-and-dime store in Morganton. They were married in 1937, and in 1940, the Oval Jaynes story had its beginning.
Jaynes grew up in Morganton, where his parents had settled after getting married. His father worked for a while in the textile mills before starting his own neighborhood grocery and mercantile business. His mother at first was an elementary school teacher, then became a nurse.
Jaynes spent all 12 years of elementary and high school in Morganton. “Morganton High School, where I went, was closed around 1973 or 1974,” Jaynes recalled for The Blowing Rocket in an interview. “By combining all of the smaller schools in Burke County, it transitioned into what is now Freedom High School.”
Like a lot of boys in America, Jaynes played football in high school, and he was pretty good.
“I came up to Appalachian State on a football scholarship,” said Jaynes. “I played all four years as a Mountaineer. I was a halfback in high school, but Appalachian moved me to fullback my freshman year and I started six games as a freshman. There was a bit of luck involved with that, though. I was actually on the second team, but the starter got hurt in the third game of the year, so I started the rest of the games. That was in 1958. My last playing year was 1961.”
He didn’t stay at fullback, though.
“Right from the start of my sophomore year,” he said, “I was moved to end and that is where I played the rest of my collegiate career.”
Thinking of the ‘end’ position, though, it’s best for us modern day football fans to NOT start picturing Jaynes as an early version of Tyreek Hill or Cooper Kupp.
“Things were quite a bit different then,” Jaynes added. “At that time, as an end you had to play both ways, offense and defense. If you went out during a quarter, you couldn’t go back in the game. So I played end on offense, and then I technically became a defensive end. In today’s game, it would be more the equivalent of an outside linebacker.
“It was a different game back in those days,” Jaynes said, as he chuckled. “You couldn’t substitute a player as a specialist like they do today. On a kick, somebody among your 11 players on the field had to be the kicker. Somebody from that 11 that was on the field had to cover kicks, punts, kick field goals, kickoffs, punt returns, so there was no such thing as a special teams player. Those 11 designated players had to do everything, both ways.
“The lone exception was the quarterback. If a quarterback played both ways, on defense he was usually a safety, but you could bring the quarterback off and substitute a defensive player for him, and most often it was at defensive back.”
According to Jaynes, the future coach, player management was vitally important given the substitution rules at the time he was playing.
“For a couple of games during my senior year,” Jaynes said, reflecting back to his time on the gridiron, “I played the entire game. I never came off the field. All 11 had to play both ways, except you had that wildcard for the quarterback. Late in a ball game it always became pretty dicey because if you went out, you couldn’t go back in. A coach really wanted his best players on the field late in the game. It was a real challenge for the coaches to determine who was “in” — and who was being held in reserve.
“They have expanded the rosters over the years,” he said. “Back then, because everyone played both ways we only carried 35 players on the roster. We were able to travel on one bus!”
Just as he had been in high school, Jaynes was a pretty good college player, too.
“I made all-conference at Appalachian for the 1961 season, my senior year,” he said.
Discussing the most dramatic changes in the game of football since he first started playing, Jaynes didn’t hesitate.
“The face mask,” he said, “is one of them. When I was a high school freshman, our helmets didn’t have a face mask. That totally changed the way we block and tackle. It totally changed the way a player uses his head and helmet, which are certainly used more as weapons now than before they added the face mask. On both the professional and college levels, recent changes to the rules are trying to de-weaponize the helmet because it had really gotten out of control how guys were using them. That’s where the most serious injuries were occurring.”
Asked if the football gatekeepers could reduce the number of injuries in today’s game just by getting rid of the face mask, the ol’ ball coach laughed, “Well, if they got rid of the face mask it would change the problem from concussions to needing a good dentist!”
Jaynes described the second biggest change in the game since he started playing as in the way offensive linemen use their hands.
“Today it has become more of a pushing match than a blocking match,” he said. “There are no more shoulder blocks, really. Everything is with your hands, grabbing and holding. That may be an even more tremendous change in the game than adding a face mask to the helmet.”
Whether a rules change is positive or negative, Jaynes said, may depend on your perspective and what you are trying to achieve with the changes.
“Free substitution has made it a faster game,” he pointed out. “It is more exciting. The kids are fresher and you have more speed on the field now because you can play specialists, like wide receiver. Put a smaller but speedy guy out there on offense as a wide receiver, but where would you play him on defense if he doesn’t like to tackle and is the only guy between a 250 lb. running back and the goal line? The game is faster now, but it is still a game of blocking and tackling and fundamentals.”
Given the recent attention given to racial injustice, prejudice and bigotry, we asked Jaynes what it was like in the 1950s and 1960s, before racial integration really became a priority.
“There is no question that there has been a good amount of change. When I was in college at Appalachian, black students were a rarity. There weren’t many at school, or on the team.
“The first black athlete that I coached was at Wake Forest University, in 1969,” Jaynes continued. “Early on I pulled him aside, looked him in the eye and told him, ‘You are black and I am white. If that is a problem, you need to let me know now. The only yardstick that I will use to measure you is how you block and tackle.’
“That man is now a doctor at Bowman Gray Medical Center and he was the first black trustee at Wake Forest. If any student-athlete, of whatever ethnicity is looking for a role model in what you can do with a college education, there he is.
“Adding black athletes to the games, especially in football and basketball, have helped speed the games up a bit. Like at Auburn, where you had Bo Jackson (NFL and MLB) and Frank Thomas (MLB). Thomas played football as a freshman and had he stayed with it I think he would have become an all-pro football player as well as a Hall of Fame baseball player. But after his freshman year at Auburn, he gave up football to focus on baseball.”
After graduating from Appalachian State, Jaynes’ father had expectations that his son would join him in Morganton, helping grow his mercantile and grocery business. Jaynes said no, he wanted to be a football coach.
Jaynes’ professional career after playing football began as an assistant coach at Myers Park High School, in Charlotte, under Gus Purcell, who he described as a legendary high school coach.
“We won the conference championship both years I was at Myers Park,” Jaynes said. “We lost in the North Carolina state championship game my first year. We really had a great group of players. The two years I was at Myers Park, we had 13 of our players go on to play major college football. Five of them played in the NFL.”
After two years at Myers Park, Jaynes enrolled at UNC-Chapel Hill, where he ultimately finished with a Master’s degree in Education Administration. While there, he was an assistant coach under Jim Hickey, the head coach at the time, working with the preparation teams and the scout team.
The coaching bug had bitten hard and he had a promising beginning, first at Myers Park, then as a young assistant at UNC. His next coaching job was at The Citadel, where he served as an assistant coach for four years.
“Then, in 1969,” Jaynes said, “Michigan State’s Cal Stoll was hired by Wake Forest as their new head coach. I was hired as one of his offensive assistants, at the same time Stoll hired Bill Lewis to the staff. In 1970, we won the ACC championship. It was the first ACC championship that Wake Forest had ever won. I was beginning to think it would never happen again, but I was surely pleased when Jim Grobe’s team did it in 2006.”
Jaynes recalled how Stoll moved on to coach at Minnesota, but that was not where he had in mind.
“So, I ended up staying down in the South. Paul Dietzel offered me a job to coach wide receivers at South Carolina. When Paul retired, I decided that it was about time for me to become a head coach and I got the opportunity to do just that at Gardner-Webb.”
A quick check of the G-W record books shows that Jaynes’ first year as head coach, in 1975, the Bulldogs were 1-7, then 5-5 in 1976, and 7-4 in 1977. With that kind of turnaround, it wasn’t long before the job offers started rolling in to go back to even bigger jobs in major college football.
Meanwhile, his former Wake Forest colleague, Bill Lewis had moved on, too, first as a defensive assistant at Georgia Tech, then as a defensive assistant at Arkansas. In 1977, Lewis became head coach at the University of Wyoming and one of the first people he called to join his new coaching staff was Oval Jaynes.
It was one of those offers that could not be refused. Jaynes joined Lewis in Wyoming as an offensive assistant. After Lewis was fired, Pat Dye was hired as head coach of the Cowboys and he kept Jaynes on, still as an offensive assistant.
That turned out to be a turning point in Oval Jaynes’ professional career. Dye was hired away from Wyoming in 1981, to become the new head coach and athletic director at Auburn. He took Oval with him.
“Pat came to me one day a few weeks into the job and said, ‘Oval, I have both titles but I can’t do both jobs. What do you think about getting off the field and running this (Auburn) athletic program?’”
Jaynes ended up using his Master’s degree in education administration, after all. “I was with Pat at Auburn for six years as his Associate Athletic Director. He had the title and I had the job!”
Jaynes said that the last two or three years he was at Auburn, he kept getting job offers to become the athletic director at different institutions.
He turned down the athletics director job at Colorado State three times before finally saying yes.
“I had the best job in the country where I was, at Auburn,” said Jaynes. “But I ended up going to Colorado State and we had a nice run.”
Nice run for the school that was still transitioning from its roots as Colorado A&M might be an understatement.
“I hired a couple of great coaches,” Jaynes recalled. “Boyd Grant did a great job in basketball. We went to three post-season tournaments in the five years I was there. I hired Earl Bruce as our football coach and he had a heckuva run. In 1990, his second year, we were 9-4 and 6-1 in the Western Athletic Conference. And we beat Oregon in the Freedom Bowl.”
When Pittsburgh called an offered him the AD job there, Jaynes admitted that he wasn’t sure about the move but knew they had a lot of issues they were dealing with, including some recruiting violations.
“I took the job at Pittsburgh and was there from 1991 to 1996,” said Jaynes. “I hired Johnny Majors back to Pitt as head football coach and we re-established the credibility of the program.”
Jaynes had a 4-5 year pattern going, fixing programs at high profile schools and then moving on to the next challenge.
“I was really going to retire and move back to Blowing Rock, full time,” he shared with The Blowing Rocket. “I knew that financially we were OK. But a friend of mine, Joe Crowley, was president of the NCAA and had other ideas. His provost had taken a job at the University of Idaho. They were struggling with their NCAA classification, for the previous two or three years.
“Well Joe told them, ‘If anybody can get it done for you, Oval Jaynes will take care of it.’
Jaynes went to Idaho and achieved the near impossible in just 16 months. He got a waiver for Idaho to move to Division I football, even though the school didn’t have all the things in place that were needed for them to be eligible.
“I was Director of Athletics,” said Jaynes, “but my primary role was to help them qualify for a waiver from the NCAA. There are a number of criteria for a school to meet in moving to Division I. The size of the student enrollment, its academic standards, the size of it athletic budget, the number of sports in which it has teams, the size of its stadium, and so on. One of Idaho’s biggest obstacles was they didn’t have the stadium size. But we got the waiver that permitted them to move up to Division IA. Everybody in the country called and wondered how in the world we got a waiver because just about nobody else had gotten one!”
After his stint at Idaho, retirement would have to wait still longer, although it brought him closer to home. Jaynes took the athletic director job at Chattanooga. The new president of the university was a friend, Bill Stacey. Several factors unrelated to the school itself had an appeal. It was closer to home, which by this time was Blowing Rock, and he had a grandson in Knoxville, a relatively short drive away. He was director of athletics from 1998 to 2002, then Special Assistant to the Chancellor until early 2003.
“We finished up building the stadium there, in Chattanooga,” Jaynes said. “Finley Stadium, and there was a sort of connection in all of that because it is where Appalachian State played and won some of those FCS national championships.”
After getting Chattanooga’s stadium built, Jaynes thought he would retire. And he did: the first time. He did some consulting work, staying active through 2008. That’s when his consulting job doing a feasibility steady at Jacksonville State suddenly morphed into a full-time position as athletics director. The president of the university called and Jaynes could not add ‘n’ when the top guy asked for his help in getting a new stadium and a $65 million addition to their athletics complex. All he could get out was,”Bill, do you know how old I am? I am tired, man, – before agreeing to come on board.
“Once we got that built and completed, I retired again – for good!” Jaynes said, conclusively.
During his early coaching years, Jaynes father partnered with him in buying a house in Blowing Rock. “I always came back to Blowing Rock in the summer,” he said, “for vacation time.”
In reflecting back on his career, Jaynes said that the most profound thing he could think of is something most folks would cherish.
“The most amazing thing to me, that just blows my mind away,” said Jaynes, “is that during almost all of my career I had never applied for a job. People came to me and asked me to help them. Something needed to be fixed. Ironically, the only job that I ever really applied for, believe it or not, was at Appalachian State and I didn’t get it. It was to be the head football coach in 1979, when Jim Brakefield retired. I was at Wyoming with Pat Dye. It was just one of those things. It didn’t work out. They hired somebody else and I moved on. But it is the only job in my 50 years in the business that I actually filled out an application and tried hard to get the job. Every other job came when somebody called to say, ‘Will you come and help us. We have a problem. Will you come?’”
Jaynes concluded the interview by marveling at the lives he touched along the way, and who touched him. In his 50 years, there have been some 40 guys who have gone on to be head football coaches. Jaynes either worked with them or they were on the athletic department staff while he was the athletic director. The list includes four future NFL head coaches in Mike McCarthy (Green Bay and currently Dallas), Marvin Lewis (Cincinnati), Jon Gruden (Oakland, Tampa Bay and currently Las Vegas), and Chuck Pagano (Indianapolis). Others include a who’s who in both the college and professional ranks: Urban Meyer, Skip Holtz, and Bud Carson, who Jaynes described as one of the best defensive coordinators ever. “I had some good mentors throughout my career, too,” he said.
Jaynes also revealed that he had 14 assistant athletic directors on his various staffs who later became college ADs. “It is satisfying to know that we worked together and that somehow I helped them move on in their careers.”
With his wife, Priscilla, Jaynes says he counts his blessings every day.
“I have been very blessed,” he said, “that is all I can say. It is hard to believe that a guy can grow up in a small town like Morganton, North Carolina and have the opportunities that I have had, and some of the perks that I have had. And that includes being around some of the best athletes ever in college athletics and some of the best sports minds. It is a wonderful country we live in and a wonderful life I have had.”
