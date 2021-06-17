LAUREL SPRINGS — A motorcyclist died after an accident on the Blue Ridge Parkway, according to the National Park Service.
According to the NPS, a motorcycle traveling north on the Blue Ridge Parkway near milepost 287.7 left the roadway on the outside of a curve on Saturday, June 5, around 2 p.m. The driver, William Clegg Scroggs III, 65, of Moravian Falls, was ejected and sustained serious injuries.
Scroggs was transported by ambulance to Watauga Medical Center and later airlifted to Winston Salem. Scroggs succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, June 10.
