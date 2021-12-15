BLOWING ROCK — A one acre fire in Blowing Rock was put out on Dec. 15 at approximately 1:15 p.m. after it spread from a person burning debris.
According to Watauga County Ranger Andrew Harsey, a person was burning debris when wind picked up and the fire became out of control near Forest Park Drive. Crews were on scene for about an hour before containing and putting it out, Harsey said.
"Folks need to be vigilant," Harsey said. "This was right next to a house with leaves all around it. That’s added danger if fire gets close. General cleanup could go a long way if a fire gets close."
Blowing Rock Fire, Watauga Emergency Management and the Watauga County Forest Ranger responded to the scene.
Harsey is advising that fires can still start despite recent rain and that community members should use good burning practices.
The North Carolina Forest Service has stated that "since people cause most wildfires, we all have a part in preventing them. We can be more careful ourselves, and whoever we are and wherever we are, we can influence others to use more care with fires. Remember, a little extra care takes only a few minutes of your time and it could prevent a wildfire."
The following are fire safety tips from the North Carolina Forest Service.
Debris Burning
Check local laws on burning. Some communities allow burning only during specified hours while others forbid it entirely and make sure to obtain a burning permit. Contact your county ranger for the names and locations of the nearest burning permit agent, or use NCFS's online burning permit application. Permits are free.
Check the weather; don't burn on dry, windy days and consider alternatives to burning. Some types of debris - such as leaves, grass and stubble - may be of more value if used for compost. It is always illegal to burn household trash or any other non-vegetative matter.
Burning Agriculture Residue and Forestland Litter
Be sure you are fully prepared before burning off your field or garden spot. To control the fire, you will need a source of water, a bucket and a shovel for tossing dirt on the fire. If possible, a fire line should be plowed around the area to be burned. Large fields should be separated into small plots for burning one at a time. Be sure to stay with your fire until it is out. Before doing any burning in a wooded area, contact your county ranger. The ranger will weigh all factors, explain them to you, and offer technical advice.
Using Lanterns, Stoves and Heaters
Cool all a lanterns, stove or heater before refueling. Place it on the ground in a cleared area before filling. If fuel spills, move the appliance to a new clearing before lighting it. Recap and store flammable liquid containers in a safe place. Never light lanterns and stoves inside a tent, trailer or camper. If you use a lantern or stove inside a tent or trailer, be sure to have adequate ventilation and always read and follow instructions provided by the manufacturer.
Spark arrester
Several types of equipment and vehicles are required to have spark arresters. Chain saws, portable generators, cross country vehicles and trail bikes - to name a few - require spark arresters if used in or near grass, brush or a wooded area. To make certain that a spark arrester is functioning properly, check with the dealer or contact your county ranger's office.
Smoking
When smoking outdoors grind out your cigarette, cigar or pipe tobacco in the dirt. Never grind it on a stump or log. It is unsafe to smoke while walking or riding a horse or trail bike. Use your ashtray while in your car and never dump used cigarettes out the window.
Charcoal briquettes
After using burning charcoal briquettes, douse them thoroughly with water. Don't just sprinkle a bit over the coals. When soaked; stir the coals and soak them again. Be sure they are out - cold! Then carefully feel the coals with your bare hands to be sure they are extinguished.
Building and putting out campfires
Build campfires away from overhanging branches, steep slopes, rotten stumps, logs, dry grass and leaves. Pull any extra wood away from the fire. Keep plenty of water handy and have a shovel for throwing dirt on the fire if it gets out of control. Start with dry twigs and small sticks. Then add larger sticks as the fire builds up. Put the largest pieces of wood on last, pointing them toward the center of the fire and gradually push them into the flames. Keep the campfire small. A good bed of coals or a small fire surrounded by rocks gives plenty of heat. Scrape away litter, duff and any burnable material within a 10-foot (3 meter) diameter circle around the fire. This will keep a small campfire from spreading.
After lighting a campfire, be sure your match is out. Hold it until it is cold and then break it so you can feel the charred portion before discarding. Never leave a campfire unattended. Even a small breeze could quickly cause the fire to spread. After use, drown the fire with water. Make sure all embers, coals and sticks are wet. Move rocks - there may be more burning embers underneath. Stir the remains, add more water, and stir again. Be sure all burned material has been extinguished and cooled. If you do not have water, use dirt. Mix enough soil or sand with the embers. Continue adding and stirring until all material is cooled then feel all materials with your bare hand. Make sure that no roots are burning and do not bury your coals - they can smolder and ignite.
Burn Bans
Monitor for local and current state burn bans that may restrict outdoor burning. Contact your fire department or county ranger to make sure you are not violating any open burning regulations.
