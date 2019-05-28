Zoella Trubey Walker "Trubey," 81, passed away on May 17th, 2019 in Columbia, S.C.
She was born in Miami, Florida in 1938, and was the first of two children of Zoella "Zoe" and William "Bill" H. Walker, Jr.
Her family contributed to Miami's financial history and growth and were pioneer residents of Miami Shores Fla. In 1933, her father and grandfather founded First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Miami, which, with charter number one, was the first federally chartered savings and loan in the country. The name of the institution was changed to Amerifirst Federal in 1979. In addition to funding a large percentage of the residential mortgages in South Florida until its closure in 1991, the association built and had its headquarters in one of the of the first sky scrapers In downtown Miami.
Since the 1940's, her family spent their summers in Blowing Rock to escape the heat of Miami. She always loved Blowing Rock, and was able to live there full time from 1973 until the late 1980s. Her surviving brother, William "Bill" Walker III, his wife Carol Sue and their son Bill still have a home there. And their other son David, his wife and their children have continued the tradition of spending time in Blowing Rock in the summer.
Trubey attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, and the University of Geneva, Switzerland. She was a wonderful painter and artist and turned this talent into a career as a renowned needlepoint designer. In the 1970s her family purchased the HAYES HOUSE on main street in Blowing Rock to house her needlepoint store, NEEDLE NICELY. From there Trubey's custom design business developed into a full-time wholesale line that is still currently sold to needlepoint shops throughout the United States. She was also well known for her ecclesiastical design work and her pieces are found in churches throughout the United States and notably at Westminster Abbey in London, and St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
She moved to Irmo SC, a little over ten years ago so she could be close to her son, John Frost "Jack" Walker IV, and his family.
Like her parents, she loved to travel and created many life-long friendships through these adventures. But, even after traveling the world, Blowing Rock and Watauga County was her favorite place; she was always homesick for the mountains and missed the many people she loved there.
She is survived by her daughter, Sarah Trubey Walker; son-in-law, Robert Gunderman; her son John Frost "Jack" Walker IV and his wife Bernadette; granddaughters, Jacqueline and Angelica Walker; her brother, William H. "Bill" Walker III; sister-in-law, Carol Sue; and her nephews Bill and David Walker.
