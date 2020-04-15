William Kirk Rich passed away on Easter Sunday at his home at Arbor Acres.
Kirk was born in High Point, NC, in 1937 to the late Howard Clifton Rich and the late Ovella McPherson Rich. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Howard Clifton Rich, Jr., and a sister, Doris Rich Lassiter (Carter). Kirk is survived by his wife, Ronda Malpass Rich of Arbor Acres; a daughter, Ginger Gail Rich of Boone, NC; and a son, David Kirk Rich (Jennifer) of Atlanta Ga.
Kirk attended High Point schools and graduated from High Point University with a BS in Chemistry. He was awarded a teaching assistantship to Duke University where he completed graduate studies in Chemistry. Kirk was a partner in Aerochem Corporation in High Point for twenty years and then in 1999 established with his wife his own company, Richchem Inc., also in High Point. Until his retirement and sale of Richchem in 2019, Kirk remained active in the field of textile chemistry and was well-respected in his field.
Kirk was an avid tennis player along with his wife, Ronda, and enjoyed golf with his family. He was a soft-spoken, caring person who was a true gentleman. He was always willing to offer a helping hand to anyone in need.
A Service of Remembrance in the Garden of Peace at Arbor Acres will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the Salvation Army of Winston Salem, PO Box 1205, Winston Salem NC 27102, or to the charity of ones choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.