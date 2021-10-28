William Augustus Story, MD, 87, passed away on Wednesday, October 27th, surrounded by his loving family.
A native of Bainbridge, Georgia, he was the son of the late John Adam and Annie Pearl Story and was married to Virginia Mixson Story.
Bill attended Emory University for undergraduate and medical school in Atlanta, Georgia. While at Emory, he sang with the Glee Club and enjoyed music his entire life. From 1962-64, he served in the United States Army where he was stationed in Orleans, France.
He returned to practice medicine in Valdosta, Georgia until 1966, when he was called by the Shelby Hospital. Dr. Lamar Harrell, a close friend, joined him in practice when he opened the Shelby Radiological Clinic in 1970. Shelby Hospital, as it was then known, later became Cleveland Memorial. As it grew, so did Shelby Radiological Clinic, serving the Cleveland County community for years.
Throughout his life, he loved his family, friends and sports. Bill was a devoted member of Central United Methodist Church and Blowing Rock Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife, Virginia; his four daughters, Beth Story, Suzie Story Lambeth and husband Tom, Nicole Story Bateman and husband Doug, Fredanel Story Morris and husband Steve; his sister, Mary Frances Story; his grandchildren, William and Ginny Lowe, Buck Bateman and wife Abbey, John Adam Bateman and wife Allison, Mixson Bateman, Jenna Woronoff, Freddie Woronoff McAlhaney and husband Jack; his niece, Cathy Dale Onorato and husband Tim; and two nephews, Jed Dale and wife Beth, and Stuart Story and wife Nicole.
The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 30th at Central United Methodist Church. His life celebration will follow at 4 p.m. with the Rev. David Lee officiating.
Memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church, at 200 E. Marion Street, Shelby NC 28150, or to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
Online condolences may be made at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.
