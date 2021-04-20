Wesley Devilbiss Carter, 62, of Blowing Rock, N.C., passed from this life into his heavenly glory on April 16, 2021.
He was born November 30,1958 in Miami, FL to Fay Jean and Richard Carter. Wes is survived by his loving wife, Renee; son, Rob Carter and step-sons, James & Samuel Skinner; brother, Richard Carter; sisters, Suzanne Carpenter and Leah Clo and many extended family members, wonderful friends and acquaintances.
Wes married the love of his life on April 10, 2010 and was a devoted husband to Renee throughout their marriage and continued romance until his heavenly departure. On June 23, 1989, he welcomed his son Rob into his world, who has always been the light of his life and greatest adventure.
Although Wes’ life was too short for those who loved and knew him, it was a life well lived. Wes was a man of faith and grand achievement. He was an avid competitive swimmer, sailor, helicopter pilot, traveler of the world and accomplished businessman, building multiple successful engineering and construction companies. Wes was a professional architect and mechanical engineer who earned his two degrees from Clemson University. He was an extremely creative man who was able to envision possibility and develop a plan to accomplish results few others could imagine.
Above all else, Wes loved Jesus and that love was naturally extended to the people he came to know. Wes welcomed all into his life, business, and home, mentoring and sheltering many without question who needed assistance for a short or long term. He was a man of grand generosity and humility, who devoted his life to acting in obedience to God’s calling and will. Wes has left an indelible mark on all who knew him, and he will be deeply missed.
The family is planning a private celebration of life sometime this summer.
