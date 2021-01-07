On 4 January 2021, our beloved Thomas Bragg McLeod fought the final war with suffering, crossed that River, and followed the Light of Glory to reunion with his loved ones in the presence of He who loves us best.
It is notable that until the end, Bragg was a healthy, independent, and strong-willed person who kept his driver’s license until the end.
Bragg was born 12 October 1928 in the Broadway area of Harnett County, NC and was the son of Edward “Ned” Walker & Alyce Kelly McLeod. He graduated from the historic Boone Trail School and graduated from Duke University with a major in business in 1949. He was a loyal alumnus, an avid supporter of Duke Athletics, and a member of several groups at Duke, such as Friends of Nursing.
His first job of responsibility was transporting the tobacco of local farmers to the tobacco market in Raleigh as a 16 year-old. They entrusted Bragg with both their crop and cash. After graduation from Duke, Bragg returned to Harnett County, farmed, and lived in “the little red house” around the corner from his homeplace with his first wife, Margaret Elizabeth Darden McLeod.
In 1955, Bragg moved his family to Charlotte, NC and bought Moss Trucking Co., a heavy specialized carrier. The most notable haul for the firm was the transporting of Tweetsie RR in 1957 from Hickory to Blowing Rock, NC, a distance of 40+ miles and an elevation climb of 3800 feet. He formed a life-long attachment to the Robbins & Liebhart Families as a result. Bragg also established McLeod Rigging Co. and Custom Transport. He served as President of The Heavy Specialized Carriers’ Conference and The North Carolina Motor Carriers’ Conference.
Bragg loved his homes in Harnett County, Blowing Rock, and Charlotte. He was a member of Hound Ears Club where he enjoyed participating in the Grover Robbins’ Memorial Golf Tournament. He was a proud investor in Carolina Caribbean Corporation and enjoyed visiting The Reef in St. Croix. Elk River Club was also a special place for him.
Bragg was a keen supporter of the Arts. He restored the John Price Carr house in Charlotte, gifted The National Portrait Gallery with a portrait of James Buchanan Duke, and supported Blumenthal Performing Arts Center at the Producer’s Circle level. He ensured that his Family saw performances such as Roddy McDowall in “Camelot” and Yul Brynner in “The King & I”.
Family was the centerpiece of his life. Bragg loved the annual Kelly-McLeod Reunion, which has been occurring for 70+ years. He loved Mt. Pisgah Presbyterian Church, which was his parents’ Church and was where his Father, Ned, was a tenor in the Choir & Men’s Quartet. Our Father told us more than once that he wished his voice could fill the space at Mt. Pisgah in a soloist’s special hymn. We credit his return to a Child of Light to Mt. Pisgah and its inspirational ministers.
Bragg was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Edward Walker McLeod, Jr., John McLeod, Donald Harrington; sister, Mildred McLeod Harrington; nieces, Alyce Millican & Kathy Angel; nephew, Edward Walker McLeod III; beloved cousin, Andrew Brown Harrington; and many cherished relatives & friends.
He is survived by his wife, Betsy McLeod; his children, Mary Darden McLeod, Beth McLeod (Jon), & T McLeod(Jennifer); step-daughters, Sue Creighton(Roy) & Ann Callahan(Rusty); grandchildren, Thomas McLeod(Keri), Walker McLeod(Allison), Braxton McLeod, & Gracie DeLollis(Frank); step-grandson, Sean Dotson; great-grandchildren, Hudson, Owen, Avery, Bailey McLeod & Margaret Elizabeth DeLollis ; nephews Billy Harrington, Barry Harrington(Pam), Jimmy Harrington(Jackie), Ned McLeod(Rhonda), Dan; and niece, Dr. Kelly Stern (Craig); numerous grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, and cousins; and cherished friends Charles Ledford(Stella). Rest assured, Bragg loved us ALL!!
Donations may be made to Mount Pisgah Presbyterian Church, General Fund, PO Box 1302, Broadway, NC 27505 or the favorite charity of the donor. We encourage you all to visit Mt. Pisgah, for Bragg found his solace and salvation there.
Interment will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please monitor this website for date and time. Online condolences can be made at www.smithfuneralhomebroadway.com
Arrangements are by the Smith Funeral Home of Broadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.