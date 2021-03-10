The Rev. Dr. Robert Q. Beard of Blowing Rock and Mooresville, N.C., died March 8, 2021 at Gordon Hospice in Statesville, N.C.
The Rev. Beard will lie in state at Troutman Funeral Home on Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. with visitation from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Officiants will be the Rev. Dieter Punt, the Rev. Dr. Leonard Bolick, Dr. Ted Goins, Jr., and the Rev. Jonathan Weant.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 12, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Troutman, N.C. with burial to follow at St. Martin’s Cemetery with full military honors. Family is asking that all attending please follow COVID-19 protocol.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625; or to Lutheran Services Carolinas, 1416 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. S, Salisbury, NC 28144. Online condolences and full obituary are available at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.