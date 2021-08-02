Sharon Lynn Lind, 84, passed away in Maryville, Tenn., July 24, 2021.
Born in San Angelo, TX to parents Luther Lynn and Marjorie Clark.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 35 years, Maurice Lind, numerous cousins and friends and is preceded in death by her parents.
Sharon loved to travel visiting over 60 different countries. She is a graduate of Salem Academy and spent most of her life as a social worker, she taught German at the University of TN and was a docent at Blowing Rock Museum of Art and History. Sharon was very active in many charitable organizations.
Sharon is also survived by a very special friend, Samyam Acharya.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in honor of Sharon to Salem Academy at www.salemacademy.com/give. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
