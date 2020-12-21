Ron Withrow (Ronald J.) passed away peacefully on December 16, 2020, after the black cloud of Alzheimer's robbed him of his memories, and zest for life.
Born on October 12, 1945, Ron was a graduate of Myers Park High School in 1963. He graduated from NC State with a BS in Electrical Engineering in 1967, and UNC Chapel Hill in 1969 with an MBA. After eight years serving in the Air Force (continuing in the Air National Guard), Ron began his business career in Charlotte.
After working with the Ervin Company in land development and land acquisitions, Ron began his solo career founding and developing Withrow Capital, Inc. in November 1975. He loved the land and always had a vision for its best use for each area in Charlotte. He was known for his vision, care, fairness, and hard work in all his endeavors, and was always excited for each new challenge, and seeing an area grow for the benefit of everyone.
A strong Christian, growing up in Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church, and moving his family to Providence Baptist Church in 1984. While at Pritchard, Ron looked through the window of the Sunday school room (while skipping Sunday school), and a new red head smiled at him and he smiled back, and the wheels were set in motion for Ron and Paula Pugh to date for sic years and marry in 1968. His last words to Paula only a few days before he passed were “love you” in response to her words, always shared by them for 52 1/2 years of marriage, partnership, and best friends.
Three beautiful daughters graced their home, three sons-in-law who he called “bandits” and eight grandchildren, created a family of which Ron was so very proud. Ron cherished life and felt it a blessing and privilege to work hard, play hard, and sleep fast. Those he called friends were a treasure to him and he never asked anyone to do anything with or for him he wouldn’t do for them.
Ron has rejoined his dad, Joe D. Withrow; mom, Florence H. Withrow; and little brother, David E. Withrow; who was his best backpacking buddy, leaving a large void, but one full of beautiful memories, much love, and life lessons.
Ron is survived by his wife of 52 1/2 years, Paula P. Withrow of Denver, NC; his three daughters, Kimberly Young (Sam) of Charlotte, Ashley Bartol (Hedgie) of Lake Toxaway, and Courtney Reames (Thad III) of Denver, NC; eight grandchildren, Sarah-Grace Young, Rachael Young, Greyson Young, Parker Bartol, Chandler Bartol, Coleman Reames, Tucker Reames, and Maysen Reames; nieces, Meredith Boyd, Allison Self, and Elizabeth Pugh; nephew, Griffin Pugh; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Withrow and Melody Pugh; and countless numbers of friends.
Due to Covid restrictions, the family celebrated Ron's life with a limited seating service on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 11 am at Harry & Bryant's "Chapel in the Oaks." The service wase livestreamed on Facebook live.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ron’s name to the Alzheimer's Associate.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
