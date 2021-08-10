Richard "Dick" Berryman, 86, of Blowing Rock, N.C., passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021 at his residence.
Richard Lee (Dick) Berryman, formerly from Raleigh, then Beaufort, N.C. and Blowing Rock. He was born November 7, 1934 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Henry and Helen Berryman. The Berryman family moved from Bryan, Texas in 1949 to Raleigh, N.C. where Dick graduated from Hugh Morson High School in 1953.
Dick worked in the oil fields every summer in Oklahoma and Louisiana until graduating from Oklahoma State University with a B.S. degree in geology and a minor in chemistry.
He started his professional career with Dowell, the oil field division of Dow Chemical Co. in Oklahoma City. Dick returned to North Carolina in 1962 and married Mildred Barnhardt. He joined NCDOT Geotechnical Division in Asheville, N.C. In 1967 Dick joined Nello L. Teer Company in Durham as their company geologist. He helped in estimating construction costs throughout the Eastern United States for many interstates and Appalachian Development Highways. Dick also traveled to Tanzania, East Africa in 1969 for Teer Co. to locate acceptable sources of construction materials to build much of the Great North Road. The last half of his professional career was as Corporate Business Development Director for S&ME, Inc. a geotechnical and environmental engineering company in Raleigh.
Dick was preceded in death by his first wife of almost 40 years, Mildred Berryman in 2002. A year later, he met Penni Gerhart in Beaufort who had lost her husband the same year after 32 years of marriage. A little over four months later, on the top of Grandfather Mountain on a beautiful November day, he proposed marriage to Penni. They were married on April 24, 2004.
Dick is survived by his beloved wife, Penni Farina Berryman of Beaufort and their pup Razzi. He is also survived by his three daughters, Monica Berryman of Stone Mountain, Ga., Tamara Berryman and partner Julie Davis of Avondale Estates, Ga., and Craiglynne Cameron and husband Joe of Washington, D.C.; also, three grandchildren, Jessica, Ethan, and Emily; and one great grandson, Zade; two sisters, Barbara Noggle and husband Donnie of Powder Springs, Ga., and Carole Banks of Eden, N.C.; three nephews, Eric, Bryan, and Skip; and one niece, Laura.
Dick’s love of geology, and especially for many of the world’s most beautiful mountains led him to travel to numerous foreign countries. Among his personal visits included: The Matterhorn in Switzerland, Mount Fuji in Japan, Mount Everest in Nepal, Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Mount Denali in the state of Alaska, and his beloved Mount Mitchell and Grandfather Mountain, both in North Carolina which Dick has climbed many times with friends and family.
He also taught the Dale Carnegie Course in Raleigh in the early 1970’s. He credits this wonderful course as one of the most beneficial learning experiences in his life. Dick was also, very active with Habitat for Humanity in the Boone area where he served on the Board of Directors for five years, as well as helping to build numerous homes. He traveled to Nepal where he helped build a home for Habitat for Humanity in the year 2000.
During the 1970's and early 1980’s, Dick was very active in long distance running and competing in long distance races throughout the Southeast. Of the numerous medals he won, the two most outstanding were gold medals in the half marathon Southeastern S. Masters Championship held at N.C. State University in 1978 and in 1979 in the age 40 to 49 division.
As a young lad growing up in Oklahoma City, Bryan, Texas, and, later, in Raleigh, he had big dreams about success, adventure, and love. He said he had been rewarded beyond all expectations and considered himself to have been the most fortunate man in the world. He has been blessed with two wonderful marriages, three beautiful daughters, and three wonderful grandchildren. His professional career was most rewarding.
Graveside service for Richard "Dick" Berryman will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday August 13, 20212 at Woodlawn Cemetery. Doctor Michael Brown will officiate.
Online condolences may be sent to the Berryman family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.