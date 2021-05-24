Phillip Ray Pickett, Sr. 80, of Blowing Rock, N.C., died unexpectedly May 19, 2021, at Watauga Medical Center.
He was born September 28, 1940, in Duplin County, the son of Fred and Amie Lou (Parker) Pickett.
Phillip graduated from Chinquapin High School, Class of 1958. After graduation, he married his high school sweetheart, Emma. They celebrated 61 years of marriage in October. He graduated from Central Carolina Community College in 1963 and spent most of his career in the computer industry. After years of moving around North Carolina, they found their roots in Blowing Rock in 1985 when they bought the Boxwood Lodge. Phillip and Emma enjoyed over 30 years welcoming guests to the Boxwood Lodge. Phillip served on the Town Council and the Tourism Development Authority Board.
Phillip believed in the strength of family and always put his family first. He enjoyed travel and made certain his family appreciated the wonderful sights across the US. He loved spoiling his grandchildren and making lasting memories with them.
Phillip was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving him are his wife, Emma (Scott) Pickett; his son, Phillip (Ray) Pickett, Jr. and his wife Melissa of Blowing Rock; his daughter, Amy Wicker and her husband Mark of Greensboro; four grandchildren, Adam Wicker and his wife Megan, Taylor Pickett, Scott Wicker and Carson Wicker; two sisters, Kay Lanier and her husband Ralph (Junior), Gail Cottle and her husband Howard. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and numerous extended family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 13th at the American Legion Hall, 333 Wallingford Street, Blowing Rock.
In lieu of flowers, memorials for Alzheimer’s research to the Rotary Club of Blowing Rock, c/o CART Fund (Pickett Family), P.O. Box 1300, Blowing Rock, NC 28605 would be appreciated by the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the Pickett family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.