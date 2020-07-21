The world lost an exceptional woman this week when Patty Alexander passed away at her home in Arbor Acres on Sunday, July 19.
All who knew Patty, knew she was delightfully witty, feisty, and fun. While she graduated from Meredith College, Patty would quickly confess that she was certainly no Angel! And though she could curse with proficiency, she could cry tender-heartedly just as easily.
Patricia Hutchins Alexander is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Welborn E. Alexander, Jr.; her son, Web Alexander, and his wife Beth and daughter, Katie; and daughter, Carson Aubin, and her husband Damon and children, Jonathan (wife Danielle), Abby, and Alex. Her son and daughter were a source of immense pride and ongoing support. Her grandchildren were a great joy, and she marveled at their individuality and unique accomplishments.
Patty supported her husband in his distinguished career in the railroad industry and often said she didn't work a day in her life. Some would observe she worked tirelessly all of her life! She was a volunteer with various organizations and was a perpetual room mother for way too many years. Among her God-given gifts were her extraordinary talent for knitting and gracious hospitality. Those fortunate enough to receive a gift of hers cherish it for its sentiment and beauty.
Throughout their marriage, Patty and Welborn developed a great interest in and love of art. They were a driving force in the development, construction and sustainment of the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum (BRAHM).
The family wishes to thank Trellis Supportive Care and the Home Health staff at Arbor Acres for their assistance.
Because of the current health restrictions, a small private service will be held at Arbor Acres at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to BRAHM at P.O. Box 828, Blowing Rock, NC 28605; or to the Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Resident Assistant Fund at 1240 Arbor Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104.
