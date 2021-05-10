Nancy O’Herron Rankin of The Cypress, Charlotte, N.C., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, with her family surrounding her with love until the end.
She was born on November 12, 1922, the daughter of Edward Michael O’Herron and Sarah Elizabeth Eckerd O’Herron of Charlotte.
She attended Alexander Graham Junior High School in Charlotte; St. Mary’s High School in Raleigh; Hollins College in Roanoke, VA for two years; and then Katharine Gibbs in New York for a year. As a child, she spent most of her summers at Camp Dellwood. She enjoyed golf, piano, tap dancing, dancing, gardening and music. Nancy married the love of her life, David Holland Rankin, on February 22, 1946. They lived in Gastonia and Asheville before moving to Charlotte in 1955 where David worked for Eckerd Drugs, eventually retiring as President and Chief Executive Officer.
She was a member of Myers Park Presbyterian Church where she was married; the Charlotte Country Club; Quail Hollow Country Country Club; Blowing Rock Country Club; The Everglades Country Club; The Charlotte Junior League; and The Charlotte Debutante Club.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, David; her brother, Edward Michael O’Herron, Jr.; her sister, Betty O’Herron Sullivan; and her daughter-in-law, Kay McCollum Rankin.
She is survived by her eldest son, David Holland Rankin Jr. and wife Ann; her daughter, Betty Rankin Hechenbleikner and husband Richard; her son, Samuel Boyce Rankin and wife Susan; and her son, Michael O’Herron Rankin, all of Charlotte. Nancy is also survived by ten grandchildren: Nancy Hechenbleikner Coley and husband Cam of Charlotte, Ellen Elizabeth Rankin of Charlotte, Elizabeth M. Hechenbleikner and husband Dan Samarov of Atlanta, George Mason Rankin and wife Krista of Charlotte, Matthew Hall Rankin and wife Beth of Charlotte, Mary Holland Rankin Griffin and husband Tripp of Charlotte, Madeline Hechenbleikner Hoots and husband Logan of Charlotte, Charlotte Rankin Singer and husband Alex of Rowayton, CT, Samuel Boyce Rankin Jr. of Charlotte, and Anna Boyce Rankin Crosslin and husband Kyle of Charlotte. She was also blessed by sixteen great-grandchildren; her first cousin, Dr. Rufus Pinkney Rankin and wife Jo; and many nieces and nephews.
Nancy, affectionately known as “Nana”, was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She had an easygoing personality and cherished her time spent with her beloved husband, David; four children; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. We have the following memories of her: playful sense of humor, fun to be around, joyfully giving to all of us, feisty, fixing mountain eggs, playing golf with us, loving opera, loving her garden and the springtime in Charlotte, and Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. She and David devoted their lives to having a close family and had many gatherings in Charlotte and their beloved home in Blowing Rock. Her love for us will always remain in our hearts.
The family would like to express its deepest appreciation to the angels on earth at The Cypress of Charlotte for their loving care: Tracey Mosely, Marquitta Young, Seana Robinson, Hannah Kumaga, Ophelia Armstrong, Pamela Sexton, Henrietta Foster, the late Rosa Conteh and many others. Our family would also like to thank Dr. Charles Edwards, founder of Memory and Movement Disorders, for his wonderful care during her final years.
A celebration of her life was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11, at Myers Park Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, followed immediately by a private burial. Her nephew, John Thomas Sullivan, Jr. served as honorary pallbearer.
Memorials may be made to Myers Park Presbyterian Church, 2501 Oxford Place, Charlotte, NC 28207.
Condolences may be offered at www.McEwenMyersPark.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.