Nancy Carolyn Osborne Darst, 4/20/38-5/15/20, passed away in Penick Village skilled nursing center as a result of complications from Alzheimer's and pneumonia.
Carolyn was a native of Brevard, NC, and previously resided in Greensboro and Blowing Rock. She was a graduate of Queens College, Charlotte, NC (where she was President of her Class) and attended graduate level courses at UNC-CH.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of 58 years, Robert G. Darst (Southern Pines, NC); her son, Robert G. Darst, Jr. (Jane) (Pawcatuck, CT); and grandchildren, Braden Heeney (Columbia, SC), Adam Dawson-Darst and Seth Dawson-Darst (CT), Kelsey Hausler and Tanner Hausler (Greensboro, NC). She was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Ashley Darst Hausler (Greg); and her parents ,Mark and Nancy Osborne formerly of Brevard, NC. Survived also by brother, Marty Osborne (Ruth) of Shelby, NC.
Carolyn was a beautiful, generous and extremely talented lady who served a term as President of the Episcopal Church Women of the Diocese of North Carolina and was a member of the Good Friends vocal quartet. When Carolyn entered a darkened room, a brilliant light lingered long after she left.
Our gratitude to the incredible care givers at the Penick Village Garden Cottage and skilled nursing facility.
A memorial service will be scheduled when possible in compliance with existing regulations.
Memorial gifts may be made to The Penick Village Foundation, 500 E Rhode Island Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387 or a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.
