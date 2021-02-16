Michelle Tolbert Helton, 52, of Bolick Road, Lenoir, N.C., passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Caldwell Memorial Hospital.
Born February 6, 1969 in Watauga County, she was the daughter of Judi Payne Tolbert and the late James Owen Tolbert. Michelle loved her family above all and always looked forward to spending precious time with them at the coast of North Carolina. As an active member of Boone Advent Christian Church, she involved herself in various church activities and especially enjoyed assisting in the nursery. Michelle was a medical assistant at Blowing Rock Medical Park.
She is survived by her husband, Iain Davis Helton; son, Graham Helton and daughter, Megan Helton, both of Blowing Rock; her mother, Judy Tolbert of Blowing Rock; nephew, Parker Tolbert; and sister-in-law, Melanie Tolbert. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Tolbert.
Graveside services for Michelle will be conducted Thursday afternoon, February 18, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock, officiated by Minister Gordon Noble. A celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date. Guests are reminded to please observe Covid protocol.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, please perform an act of kindness in memory of Michelle.
Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Helton family.
