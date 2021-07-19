Maxine Puckett Sparks, 91, of Blowing Rock, N.C., passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2021, at The Foley Center.
She was born August 17, 1929, in Avery County, North Carolina. The daughter of the late James and Phebe Hoilman Puckett.
She is survived by two daughters, Gina Triplett and husband Butch of Blowing Rock and Lisa Abernathy of Blowing Rock; one son, David Sparks, and wife Sandra of Concord; one grandson, Zack Abernathy of Charlotte; two great-grandsons, Chance and Kyler Abernathy of Kannapolis; and two sisters, Judy Poole and Jimmie McClellan. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tate Sparks; one brother, Taylor Puckett; and five sisters, Lucy Crowder, Hazel Forbes, Kathleen Grindstaff, Bonnie Puckett, and Edna Singletary.
A celebration of life for Maxine Sparks will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the Sparks family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
