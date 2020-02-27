Mary Ford Greene, 91, of Blowing Rock, N.C., died peacefully in her sleep on February 25, 2020.
She was the daughter of Henry and Timpa Ford of Baileys Camp, Caldwell County, North Carolina, and lived her entire adult life in Blowing Rock, N.C., where she was loved by many friends and her church family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Richard Dee Greene; and brothers, Clarence Ford and Warren Ford; and son-in-law, Chuck Davis.
She is survived by one brother, David Ford and wife, Joanne, of Michigan; daughters, Barbara G Harman and husband, David H Harman, of Boone, N.C., and Rebecca G Davis of Blowing Rock; grandchildren, Meredith Harman of Charleston, S.C., Elizabeth Harman of Boone, N.C., Jonathan Ward and wife, Stephanie, of Valle Crucis, N.C., Shannon Myers and husband, Tim, of Reno, NV; great grandchildren, Madison Harman, Summer Hall, Brayden Myers, Elizabeth Myers, Stryker Ward and Eero Ward; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Mary Greene was retired from TRW of Boone, N.C., after 38 years, where she became Production Control Manager, the first female in that role for TRW in the Southeastern US. She managed key accounts in the automotive industry and elsewhere and was assigned to production challenges at factories in Barbados and in Texas.
She attended high school at Happy Valley High School, in Happy Valley, N.C., and graduated at age 17. After high school, she attended nursing school at Grace Hospital in Morganton, N.C., and practiced nursing at the Warfield Clinic in Blowing Rock.
Mary was a long-time active member of the First Baptist Church of Blowing Rock. When she was able, she attended church services and Bible study there, and when she was not able to attend Bible study, members of the group would convene at her home in Blowing Rock.
Mary loved Blowing Rock, and was a member of the Blowing Rock Planning Board, where she served for many years.
A child of the Great Depression, Mary was frugal and self-sufficient her entire life. She loved gardening, her flowers, reading, and seeing her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren anytime possible. She stayed abreast of current affairs in Blowing Rock and the world. She loved the visits by her dear friends who would come and keep her company and bring meals when she lived at her home in Blowing Rock.
A service for Mary will be conducted at the First Baptist Church of Blowing Rock on Saturday, February 29, with visitation from 1:00 until 3:00 pm, followed by funeral services at 3:00 pm at the Church. Burial will follow at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Blowing Rock Women's Club Scholarship Fund, PO Box 1572, Blowing Rock, NC 28605.
Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Greene family.
