Laura Jane Furman Harrison, 58, of Blowing Rock, N.C., passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Life Care Center of Banner Elk.
She was born August 9, 1962 in Harlan Kentucky, the daughter of the late Dr. Lowell Benjamin Furman, Sr. and Peggy Jackson Furman. She was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church of Boone.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Harrison of Blowing Rock; her step-mother, Faythe Furman of Boone; two sisters, Susan Furman Clawson and husband Michael Clawson of Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina and Barbara Furman Hall and husband Steven of Flat Rock, North Carolina; and three brothers, Lowell Benjamin Furman, Jr and wife Beth of Bloomington, Indiana; Robert Houck, Jr. and wife Michelle of Summerville, South Carolina and Christopher Houck of Asheville, North Carolina. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Delbert and Amy Furman.
Funeral services for Laura Jane Furman Harrison were conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Bill McGuire and Pastor Carl Osborne officiated. Interment followed in Boone Fork Community Cemetery.
The family received friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., prior to the service, at the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boone Fork Community Cemetery c/o Don Harrison, 283 Valley High Lane, Blowing Rock, North Carolina 28605.
Online condolences may be sent to the Harrison family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
