Blowing Rock, N.C., resident Jim Otterman, 54, was called home by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on January 30, 2021.
Jim was born in Danville, Indiana on May 11, 1966 to Richard K. Otterman and Corlan Weidman Otterman Young.
He is survived by his wife, Terri Otterman, five children and two grandchildren: Alan Szlosek (wife Kristen and daughter Mari), Marissa White (husband Gabe and son Gabriel), Philip Szlosek, Clay Szlosek and (fiancé Maria Antioquia) and Brandon Otterman, siblings Rick Otterman and Shelia Nuzzi.
He is pre-deceased by his birth father, Richard K. Otterman; his mother, Corlan Weidman Young; his stepdad, Hubert Young; and his sister, Cheryl Welch; and stepbrother, Dave Young.
Jim was a successful businessman, who began his career as a Realtor at the age of 18. Seven years later, he became the owner of Coldwell Banker Highlands Properties. He also owned and operated Otterman School of Real Estate in Sebring Florida, until leaving Highlands County in 2008. From there, he moved to St. Augustine Florida where he resided for ten years before moving to Blowing Rock, North Carolina, the place of his dreams. He worked as a Real Estate Broker at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, Blowing Rock for the past three years.
Jim loved the North Carolina mountains and often stated “this is where I want to die”. He enjoyed the four seasons, sometimes freezing temperatures and yes, the snow. In March 2018 Jim and his family relocated to his mountain dream town of Blowing Rock, North Carolina. His family only wishes he could have enjoyed it a lot longer.
Jim was a very caring man with a huge heart, ready to help anyone he could. Everyone who knew Jim, loved him. He was the best husband, father, and friend, who loved his family and was an amazing provider. He was truly “one of a kind” and will be greatly missed by so many.
Jim is a member of First Baptist Church Blowing Rock.
A memorial service for Jim Otterman will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the Otterman family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
