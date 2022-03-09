Hope Miller Osborne Patrick, 72, of Lenoir, N.C., went home to be with her Lord and Savior.
She was at home with all of her family around her as she passed on Monday, March, 7th, 2022. Hope was born to the late Milt and Leone Miller and was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Pennell; brother, Max Miller as well as her first husband, Clyde Osborne and her granddaughter, Charity Cannon.
Those left to cherish her memories are her husband of 27 loving years, David Patrick and his son, Jason; daughter, Crystal Cannon and husband Alen; her son, Clyde (Buddy) Osborne with Martha, Cassie, and Joseph; grandchildren, Alyssia Jade Price, Jared Osborne and Monica Cannon; sister, Faith Oakes and husband David and their children Anna and Robyn; niece Cindy Unger and her husband Dwayne; nephew, Timothy Miller.
She was a very faithful member of Yadkin Valley Baptist Church where her dedication was an amazing inspiration to all who knew her. Hope loved sewing for herself as well as many family members and friends. She loved being outside working in her garden and with her many flowers she enjoyed so much. She enjoyed making and giving away the candy she made every year at Christmas.
No matter the circumstance, she was always ready and able to help anyone in need. Hope was so proud and supportive of each and every one of her grandchildren. She loved and supported each one so very much. Hope loved her Lord, her family, and her church. Though she will be missed by many, we all have comfort in knowing she is no longer in pain but rejoicing with her Lord and Savior.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Nelson’s Chapel Baptist Church conducted by the Reverend Bobby Pritchard and the Reverend Raymond Spann.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery.
Many thanks to Amorem Hospice, Joni Cowick, Erin Wright, and Darsy Coffey for their love and tender care with our loved one.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 419 S Hawthorne Road, Winston Salem, NC 27103.
Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfuneralservice.com
Evans Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.
