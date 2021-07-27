Grady “Harley” Greene, Sr., 89, of Lenoir, N.C., passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care- Lenoir.
He was born September 15, 1931 in Caldwell County to the late Grady and Lonnie Storie Greene. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 70 years, Betty Jo Miller Greene; and three brothers, Jay Greene and wife Helen, Troy Greene and wife Marjorie, and Dillard Greene and wife Peggy.
Mr. Greene was a faithful member of Bethany Baptist Church and loved his Lord. He proudly served as a deacon for the church and sang for the congregation. Harley enjoyed farming, working outdoors, and sharing his vegetables with the community. He was a loving and kind soul who knew no stranger. He was dearly loved and will be missed by many.
Those left to cherish his memory include one son, Grady Harley Greene, Jr. and significant other Barbara Jolley of Lenoir; one daughter, Emily Kay Greene of Lenoir; four grandchildren, Shannon Greene Foust and husband Carlos, Amy Summerlin, Grady Greene, III, and Lauren LaCombe and husband Robbie; five great-grandchildren, Scott Presnell, Joseph Woods and wife Mykala, Alison Woods, Langston LaCombe, and Lowe LaCombe; one great-great-grandchild, Natalyn Presnell; one brother, Boyd Greene and wife Cleo, of Lenoir; two sisters-in-laws, Mary Greear and husband Bob of Greensboro, and Carolyn Mueller and husband Victor of Texas; and his close family friend, Gracie Rogers of Lenoir.
A private graveside service will be held at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Shannon Harmon.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.
Online condolences may be left at www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com.
Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the Greene family.
