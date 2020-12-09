Gordon Lee Carver passed into heaven on November 28, 2020, after a long fight with Parkinson's Disease. He died at home.
Gordon was born in Charlotte, N.C., in May of 1946 to Henry Lee Carver and Christine Brashear Carver, and was their only child.
Gordon married Maureen T. Mosher in 1983, and they moved to Blowing Rock in 2004, after Gordon retired from his job as a computer systems analyst for the Administrative Office of U.S. Courts. He also took pride in having worked for NASA early in his career in the 70's, at the peak of their space shuttle program.
Maureen knew Gordon as a person who brought peace and calm to a situation. It was this very characteristic that drew her to him.
He is survived by his wife Maureen, who wishes to express her immense gratitude to Medi Home Hospice for their support during his last years at home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Gordon's memory may be sent to CRU / The Jesus Film Project, P.O. Box 628222, Orlando FL 32862-8222.
A memorial service, due to Covid-19, will not be held at this time.
