Evelyn Horton Woods, 94, of Shelby, N.C., died peacefully at her home on December 28, 2020.
Born on November 11, 1926 she was the daughter of the late Clingdom Bobo Horton and Ethel Martin Horton.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years; William B. “Bill” Woods Jr.; three sisters Louise Woods, Thelma McGinnis, Irene Queen; and one brother Clyde Horton. She was also preceded in death by grandson, Ronald Woods Turner (Little Ronny), and granddaughter, Nicki Lynn Turner.
She is survived by her four daughters; Dianne Wright and her husband Tommy of Shelby, Patsy Turner and her husband Ronny of Blowing Rock, Trudy Diehl and her husband Mark of Dallas, Texas, and Vickie Borders and husband Steve of Shelby. She is also survived by six grandchildren; Amy Ennis (Steve) of Greensboro, Taffy Puckett (Mike) of High Point, Travis Price(Jamie) of Eldorado Hills, California and Carmen Pou (Lathram) of Dallas, Texas, Spencer Borders (Katie) of Shelby, and Matthew Borders (Lauren) of Shelby. Evelyn was also blessed to have thirteen great-grandchildren; Jake Ennis, Caroline and Savannah Puckett, Piper, Annabelle, Henry and Noah Price, Luke and Carter Pou, Bly and Walker Borders, and Merrin and Woods Borders. Evelyn was joyfully anticipating the arrival of another great grandson due in February. Additionally, she has a great-great grandson, Colton Puckett.
Evelyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She was a member of Elizabeth Baptist Church and loved being a member of the Faith Sunday School Class.
In addition to working at Fiber Industries, she and her husband owned and operated Woods Self Service grocery store in Patterson Springs. Later she owned and operated the Strawberry Patch Hair Salon. In her retirement, she loved being a volunteer for Hospice, often styling patients’ hair and helping at the Hospice Store. She also volunteered in the gift shop at the Senior Center. She had a servant’s heart and loved doing for and giving to others. She loved flowers and gardening and had the greenest thumb around. Her children, their husbands (whom she loved as her sons), and her grandchildren were the light of her life.
Out of an abundance of caution, the family will have a private burial service on Saturday, January 2, 2021. A video of the service will be available online at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com .
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
