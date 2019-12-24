Elizabeth Huggin Collins "Betsy" passed away on Sunday, December 22.
She was born in Charlotte, NC on June 8, 1936 to the Reverend James G. and Elizabeth P. Huggin. As the daughter of a Methodist minister, she lived in several cities around North Carolina.
After graduating from Shelby High School, Betsy enrolled at Duke University earning a degree in Sociology in 1958. She then moved to High Point where she began working at the YWCA as youth director where she built a Y-teen program that grew to a size of over 70 girls. Betsy was very proud of her time at the YWCA and believed wholeheartedly in its mission to better the lives of the women and families it serves.
On February 20, 1960 she married Bill Collins. After a brief stay in Winston-Salem, they settled in High Point. In 1975 Betsy took the leap into business by opening a jewelry store in High Point called The Golden Butterfly. The store became a destination for fine jewelry, gifts, wedding registry and fur coats. She successfully operated her business for almost 30 years.
During this time she always remained close to her beloved YWCA of High Point serving in many capacities on the board including fund raising and board chair. She also served as the first female board chair of the Southern Furniture Club and as a board member of both the High Point and Blowing Rock Cambers of Commerce. She served many additional organizations like the Junior League of High Point and the Girl Scouts and Blowing Rock Country Club.
Betsy is survived by her husband, Bill; son, Jamie; daughter-in-law, Alison; two grandchildren, Mary Frances and James; and sister, Martha Yarborough.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, in the sanctuary of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church with Dr. Jeff Patterson officiating. Visitation will immediately follow the service in the Asbury Room at the church. A private inurnment will be held at the church columbarium.
The family wishes to thank our friends at Wesley Memorial UMC and Hospice of the Piedmont for their incredible support throughout Betsy's illness.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Dr. High Point, NC, 27262 or Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr. High Point, NC, 27262 or the YWCA of High Point, 155 W. Westwood Ave. High Point, NC, 27262.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
