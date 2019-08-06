Elizabeth Ann Walrath passed peacefully in her home, surrounded by the love of her family and her dogs, on Friday August 2, 2019.
Beth, as she was known, was born on April 25, 1963, in Homestead, Florida to Richard James Conley (deceased) and Elizabeth Ann (Davey) Conley. She was the eighth of nine children and named after her mother. Beth attended South Dade Senior High School.
From Florida, Beth moved to Corpus Christy, Texas where she gave birth to her only child, Eric John Walrath. Beth moved back to Florida to surround Eric with her family. Being a hard worker and a single parent, Beth then moved to Greensboro, North Carolina to manage Darrell's Restaurant, then to Charlotte to manage Harper's before moving to Blowing Rock to manage Sixth Pence.
Eventually, Beth moved to High Point and owned Carolina Blind Factory. As a single owner business, she moved Carolina Blind Factory to Lexington several years ago. Beth immersed herself in the community she loved. Many residents and businesses in the area have blinds, which were purchased from Carolina Blinds Factory.
Beth was known for her kindness and compassion towards her neighbors. Always willing to give a helping hand to someone who was not feeling well, a side porch where she would listen compassionately to a friend's problem, or give him or her a shoulder for emotional support. It was her strength, kindness, laughter and love for life and family that drew others to want to be around her.
Beth is preceded in death by her father, Richard James Conley; and her brother, Richard Daniel Conley.
She is survived by her mother, Elizabeth Ann Davey Conley; siblings, Cathy Stevens (Charlie), Cyndi King, Christine Conley, Constance Acosta, Carrie Conley (Tom), Paul Conley (Darlene), Chip Conley; son, Eric Walrath (Megan); and her beloved grandchildren, Bryson, Madelyn, and Beckett Walrath.
Per Beth's wishes, a private family mass was held. Davidson Funeral Home has provided the services for the Conley/Walrath families.
In lieu of flowers please send donations in memory of Beth Walrath to:
Davidson Medical Ministries, P.O. Box 584, Lexington NC 27293.
