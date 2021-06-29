Robert A. (Bob) Reed, M.D. of Blowing Rock, North Carolina passed away of a sudden heart attack at his home on June 26, 2021.
Dr. Reed was a Radiology Specialist in Boone, North Carolina and a retired Radiologist with over 59 years of experience in the field of Radiology. He was licensed and practiced in North Carolina, Alabama and Kentucky.
Dr. Reed, the son of the late Dr. and Mrs. R. Glenn Reed, Sr., was born April 16, 1936 in Acworth, Georgia. He attended Marietta High School, graduated from Emory University, and received his medical degree from Emory University School of Medicine in 1962. While at Emory, he was a member of Chi Phi social fraternity and Phi Delta Epsilon medical fraternity. Dr. Reed was also a Navy veteran, acting as ship doctor while in service.
Dr. Reed is preceded in death by his brother, Dr. R. Glenn Reed, Jr. and sisters, Ruth Reed Hamner, Roselyn Reed Mills, and Gladys Reed Ragland.
He is survived by his wife, Camille Strickland Reed; and son, Robert David Andrew Reed of Blowing Rock, North Carolina; sister in law, Jean Stillwell Reed of Marietta, Georgia; nieces, Marianne Mills Alfaro of Huntersville, North Carolina, Cathy Reed Nelson of Big Canoe, Georgia, and Susan Reed Laubacher of Marietta, Georgia, Peggy Hamner Egan of Beech Mountain, North Carolina; nephews, Frank Mills of Canton, Georgia and John Mills of Woodstock, Georgia; great nieces and nephews.
Dr. Reed dedicated his life to the service of others and was known for his loving and caring nature. He was well loved and respected by many and will be missed by his family, friends and associates from his years in the field of medicine. Memorial donations in honor and remembrance of Dr. Reed can be made to the Salvation Army or the Watauga Humane Society.
Online condolences maybe shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Reed family.
