David Ruffin Powers, 77, of 780 Old John's River Road in Blowing Rock, and lately of Sparta, N.C., passed from this existence on Boxing Day, December 26th.
If you looked up "nice guy," in the dictionary, there would be a picture of David. He was a genial man with a wry sense of humor, liked by everyone who met him, and who inspired lifelong loyalty and deep affection in the people he worked with.
A floor covering installer in the Blowing Rock area for over 40 years, he discovered his avocation as a ski instructor in midlife. Since 1988, he'd spent his winters working in the ski industry, first as an instructor and Ski School Director at Ski Hawksnest, and then as an instructor for the French-Swiss Ski College at Appalachian Ski Mountain. He also served as area "Rep" for several major brands of ski equipment; Volkl, Solomon and others.
Teaching taught him that he was actually pretty good at public speaking, he excelled in teaching groups of students of different nationalities who couldn't speak each others' language (and neither could he). David was especially delighted to discover the universality of the "patting your head and rubbing your stomach at the same time;" his multi-national French-Swiss students were familiar with that action, regardless of their language!
His passions were skiing, puns, motorcycles, the Dobermans, reading; especially cartoons and Science Fiction novels; and Susann, the girl of his dreams. David was also an avid supporter and enthusiastic volunteer for the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show.
He is survived by his wife and partner of 39 years, Susann Mikeal Powers, of Boone and the home; his brother, Jon Roberts, of Okahumpka, FL; his stepfather, Kurt Fengler, of Boone; his brother-in-law, Marcus Mikeal, and his wife, Terri Danner Mikeal, of Boone; his sister-in-law, Rebecca Mikeal Turner, and her husband, Charles Turner, of Boone; his cousin, Linda Simpson, of Raleigh and Boone; and his cousin David Simpson, of Blowing Rock.
Following cremation, a quiet family remembrance is planned. If you feel so inclined, donations to the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show Foundation or to your local library are suggested.
