Claude Allen "Bob" Campbell, 87, of Boone, N.C., passed away Saturday September 19, 2020.
Born in Saltville, VA on March 18, 1933, he was the son of Edith Campbell Rhyne. Bob was of the Methodist faith and attended Deerfield Methodist Church. Bob graduated from Appalachian State after playing basketball for four years. He worked as a high school teacher and coach in Maxton, NC, Hope Mills, NC Cheraw, SC and Cumberland County, NC.
He was a supervisor on the Board of Elections in Cumberland County and a tennis pro at Fort Bragg. He was a good friend of General Westmoreland who he played a lot of tennis with.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Claudia Parnell of Charlotte; grandson, Scott Parnell; brothers, Kenneth Rhyne (Alice) of Glen Alpine, Jerry Rhyne of Glen Alpine, Patrick Rhyne (Gail) of Wade, NC; sister, Patricia Rhyne Walker (Warren) of Leland, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his mother, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Nelson Campbell; and a brother, Vance P. Jones.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday September 24,2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery with the Reverend Laura Roach officiating. Friends and family may pay their respects to Bob from noon until 1 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Sossoman Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Crossnore Children's Home.
Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.