Christine "Christie" Lynn Yates, born August 2, 1970 in Boone, N.C., soared with angels on November 9, 2019.
She was born in Boone, NC and spent her childhood growing up there. She moved to Marietta, GA in 1986, graduated from Wheeler High School in 1988 and continued her studies at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC.
Christie's first job, working for the horse stables in her hometown of Banner Elk, NC, helped to develop her passion for working with animals. After her studies, she built her life in Georgia and started her life-long career in Animal Medicine. Christie was not only a well-established partner of a large Animal Hospital; she was also a Licensed Veterinary Technician.
She moved to Charleston, SC in 2015 where she resided with her life partner of twenty-one years, Amy Stone, for the remainder of her life.
Christie was a daughter, life partner, sister, cousin, niece, aunt, granddaughter, loyal friend, coworker, and a natural leader. She had an amazing sense of humor, an incredible laugh and a million-watt smile that warmed you so much, you would feel it in your soul. When she hugged you, it was a gift that stayed with you long after she let you go.
Christie was generous, creative, compassionate, dedicated, skilled at building and fixing just about anything and a proficient problem solver.
Christie was always happiest when she was surrounded by those she loved, she could hear her favorite music and feel the sunshine on her face. Her zest for life was only surpassed by her intense love of anyone she held dear.
She is survived by her loving life partner, Amy Stone; her parents, Glenda and Alfred Yates; one niece, Jessica Yates Herz (Andy); two nephews, Aaron McGinnis-Yates and Alex Yates; one great niece, Addison Herz and several close friends and relatives.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Coye and Elsie Calhoun of Newland, NC, and Calvin and Roxy Yates of Banner Elk, NC; and two brothers Mark and Coye Yates.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday November 23, 2019 at Mountain Glen Golf Club, 1 Clubhouse Drive, Newland, NC 28657 to be officiated by Dr. Grace O. Calhoun. There will be a BBQ reception following the service at the same location. A celebration of life for Christie will be held in Atlanta, GA, in the coming months.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Glenda & Alfred Yates at 2220 Old Toe River Road, Newland, NC 28657.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.