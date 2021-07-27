Billy M. Moody, Sr., 84, of Vero Beach, Fla., died July 18, 2021.
He was owner-operator of Bill's Gulf Service in Vero Beach for 25 years and worked over 20 years with Golden River Fruit Co. After retirement, he and his wife spent summers in Blowing Rock, NC, his hometown.
Bill had attended Nashville Auto-Diesel College in Nashville, Tenn.
He was a devoted member of King's Baptist Church.
Bill was also a member of Vero Beach Masonic Lodge No. 250.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Rachel Hampton Moody; daughter, Beverly Moody Keehner (Bill); sons, Billy M. Moody, Jr. (Alison) and A. Charles Moody (Adrianne), all of Vero Beach; six grandsons, Boone Redmond, Will Keehner (Anna), Wesley Moody, Chas Moody, Travis Moody (Minhee), and Ricky Topliff; two granddaughters, Joy Griffin (Justin) and Abby Moody; three great-grandchildren, Josie Campbell, Tucker Campbell, and Merle Redmond; and sister, Linda Harm (Dr. Rod).
Bill was predeceased by his daughter, Rebekah LaVaughn Moody and his sister, Virginia Boyette.
The family greeted friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of Life Service was held 11 a.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home.
Arrangements by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach, Fla. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfamily.com
