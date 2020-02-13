My name is Bexley Svana Moffatt and I was born in Boone, North Carolina on December 12, 2017 to Tyler and Amanda Moffatt.
The things I love most are my mommy and daddy, my grandparents (especially playing Legos with Paca), my puppies Sammie and Chief Chief, Peppa Pig, making cupcakes, fuzzy sweatshirts, Baby Shark, riding on the boat, dancing, splashing in water, playing with my cousins, pretending to be like my mommy, strawbabies, breakfast with daddy, being happy, and everything pink. I know that many doctors and nurses worked tirelessly to try to save me from this horrible thing called leukemia that we didn't know I had, but on February 9, 2020, my life was cut short and now I live on in the hearts and minds of my family and friends. My family would like to invite everyone to join them in celebrating my wonderful life this Friday, February 14, 2020 at 4pm at The Blowing Rock Art & History Museum, located at 159 Ginny Stevens Lane, Blowing Rock, NC 28605. This is not a funeral; it is a celebration.
Although I do love flowers, to help preserve my memory, I instead ask that you direct all memorials to the Bexley Svana Moffatt Celebratory Scholarship c/o the ASU Foundation, P.O. Box 32014, Boone, NC 28608. Please make checks payable to ASU Foundation and reference the Bexley Svana Moffatt Celebratory Scholarship in the memo line. Alternatively, you can also make donations to Bexley's scholarship fund online at: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/index2.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011
Online condolences may be shared with the Moffatt family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Moffatt family.
