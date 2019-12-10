Blowing Rock, NC (28605)

Today

Windy with rain and freezing mixed this evening. Then a light wintry mix overnight. Low 22F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Windy with rain and freezing mixed this evening. Then a light wintry mix overnight. Low 22F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 60%.