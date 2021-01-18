Alice Hardin Buchanan, 90, of Blowing Rock, N.C., passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the Foley Center.
She was born June 27, 1930 in Andrews, North Carolina. A daughter of the late Gwynn Hardin and Carrie Jones Hardin.
She is survived by one son, Stephen Gregory Buchanan of Blowing Rock; one daughter, Darlene Buchanan of Fort Mill, South Carolina; two grandsons, Christopher Patrick Byam and wife Kayla of Austin, Texas and Branden James of Byam of Fort Mill, South Carolina and one son-in-law, George Collis of Blowing Rock.
In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Buchanan and three brothers.
A memorial service for Alice Hardin Buchanan will be conducted at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the Buchanan family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
