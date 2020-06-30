Gov. Roy Cooper was set to make an announcement July 1 on how statewide K-12 schools will open this coming school year, but according to media reports citing the governor’s press office, the plan has been delayed.
Cooper is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. Wednesday to give an update on COVID-19. Officials have not announced when the governor is scheduled to make an update on schools.
The address to media and North Carolinians in a daily briefing Wednesday will not include an update on schools, according to sources.
