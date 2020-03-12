BLOWING ROCK — All town-sponsored events and town meetings in Blowing Rock have been canceled through April 13, due to health concerns associated with the 2019 novel coronavirus, COVID-19, town manager Shane Fox said in a March 12 statement.
“Our responsibility is making sure we don’t potentially contribute to spreading the virus,” Fox said.
Fox also noted that there’s no known cases of COVID-19 in Blowing Rock as of March 12.
“On or before April 12, the town will assess this measure and provide an update concerning ongoing cancellations or scheduling of meetings going forward,” Fox said.
Events canceled include the Blowing Rock Kinder Basketball Season, the Blowing Rock Trout Derby scheduled for April 4, the town’s Easter activities scheduled for April 4 and the Blowing Rock Planning Board scheduled for March 19.
Fox said there have been no talks of rescheduling the events at a later date, saying this is more of just being proactive and responsible.
