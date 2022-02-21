ZIONVILLE — A structure fire in the early morning hours of Feb. 17 in Zionville resulted in the death of a community member.
Upon arrival at 4712 Old US Hwy 421 N. in Zionville, the fire crews found a two-story structure fully involved with fire, according to Zionville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Don Miller.
The fire investigation determined the cause to be accidental in nature. The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and the Watauga County Fire Marshal do not have any evidence of foul play.
Sebrina Mains, 50, of 4712 Old US Hwy 421 N., was discovered deceased in the upstairs portion of the residence with two pets, according to the sheriff's office.
In a press release, the Watauga County Fire Marshal and the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office stated they send their deepest sympathies to the friends and family of Mains.
"Even through our efforts, we lost a valuable member of our community," Miller said.
Crews were dispatched at 3:33 a.m. with Zionville, Cove Creek and Beaver Dam Fire Departments responding.
Miller also thanked Beaver Dam Fire, Cove Creek Fire, the Watauga Fire Marshal’s Office, North Carolina Department of Insurance, Watauga Medics and Boone fire investigators.
