ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands — The next Summer Olympics is still more than two years away, set to begin on July 26, 2024, in Paris, France, but local Blowing Rock athletes are already meeting qualifying standards that make them eligible to compete for spots on the U.S. Olympic Team.
ZAP Endurance now has three team members qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials in the marathon after Appalachian State alum Tristan Van Ord and teammate Whitney Macon recorded "top 10" finishes in the women's division of the Rotterdam Marathon, in The Netherlands.
Van Ord was the fifth woman to cross the finish line, covering the 26.2 mile distance in 2:29.30 while Macon was the tenth woman across the line in 2:32.46.
According to a 2005 article in Runners World magazine, the Rotterdam Marathon has been ranked as one of the top 10 marathon races in the world, attracting many of the top long distance running athletes. The NN Marathon Rotterdam race information boasts that no fewer than three world records have been set in the event since its beginning n 1981.
"Rotterdam is a fast course," said ZAP Endurance head coach Pete Rea by telephone from his hotel in Cologne, Germany, after leaving Rotterdam earlier in the day. "I am very proud of both Tristan and Whitney, who both posted times well below the U.S. Olympic Trials qualifying standard of 2:37. What makes that even more impressive is knowing that the USOC lowered the qualifying standard by eight minutes for the 2024 Games because so many American women qualified to run in the last Olympic Trials, in Atlanta.
"This was about as perfect as it gets for marathon running today in Rotterdam. Clear skies, about 45 degrees, a very light breeze. Both of these women have a lot to look forward to and they are putting themselves on the elite runners map. The Rotterdam race officials already really wanted them here and sponsorships helped with some of the costs for coming. It was a nice way for them to experience part of Europe," said Rea.
In February, ZAP runners swept the top two spots in each of the men's and women's divisions of the Colonial Half Marathon in Williamsburg, Va., with Van Ord and Macon finishing 1-2 in the women's division and Andrew Colley and Tyler Pennel going 1-2 in the men's division.
ZAP teammate Josh Izewski bested the U.S. Olympic Trials qualifying standard of 2:18.00 in January, completing the Chevron Houston Marathon in 2:12.45 (8th place for the event).
