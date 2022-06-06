BLOWING ROCK — They are a "Captain and Chef" team, but that is not like one of those TV shows with a head chef and a sous chef. Blowing Rock's newest seasonal eatery, Say Cheese, is manned by a sea-going yacht captain, Chad Harlan, and his culinary artist-partner of 15 years, Wendy Crabtree.
In Blowing Rock, they are a dynamic duo offering "cheesy" — and we mean that in every tasty and delicious sense of the word — sandwiches served on bagels and sourdough bread, depending on the selection. Those have clever titles, like:
- Ham I Am
- Cheesy Goodness
- Egg & Cheese I Am
- Egg & Ham I Am
- Spice is Nice
- Pizza Pizazz
- Brie Baby
- Sweet & Savory
- Miso good
There is also a Homemade Creamy Tomato Soup on the menu. It's all perfect for a relaxing lunch, just off Main Street in Blowing Rock, in the Southmarke shopping center.
"We have been open right around a month now, since the first of May," said Captain Harlan. "It has been a pretty seamless opening. We love our location in Southmarke. It is pretty quiet back here, but the space is perfect and traffic is pretty brisk. More and more, we are getting a lot of repeat customers as local people are finding us as an option."
Harlan has been a yacht captain for 17 years. About 15 years ago, he and Crabtree formed what some might consider an unlikely partnership, hiring themselves out as a team, captain and chef. They haven't lived fulltime on land for very long, for many years.
Harlan describes himself as "semi-retired," from year-round yachting, but says that during the winters in the Northern Hemisphere he may do a little freelancing.
He said that during the course of a year you may captain more than one yacht.
"The yacht owners buy and sell their boats just like houses," he explained. "Some will keep them for several years, others for just a few months."
From Harlan's descriptions, it is easy to conclude that a lot of yacht owners use the assets as cash flow generators, offering what might be called private cruises — but without a lot of the amenities like a pool and shuffleboard that you might find on one of those mega-cruise ships, and without being restricted to a set timetable for visiting certain ports. Once the yacht develops a following with cash flow, the owner sells it to someone else looking for that type of business opportunity.
Asked whether he has owned any of the yachts on which he has worked, Harlan said, "No, we hire ourselves out. From my perspective, owning a yacht is a bad idea."
Crabtree cultivated her culinary skills over the years, mostly on the West Coast, but also in more exotic locales, such as The Caribbean.
"Working on a yacht, you are hosting people from all over the world, vacationing," said Crabtree. "As a chef, you have to be somewhat flexible because you want to prepare meals that your guests at any one particular time like or want while they are on vacation. So you learn to prepare a wide variety of foods."
Yachting is not the glamorous life that it might sound like, at first glance, admitted the pair, although one of the side benefits to the work is seeing and visiting parts of the world they otherwise were unlikely to see.
"We were sailors, first," said Crabtree. "We did own our own sailboat in the Pacific Northwest. It took awhile for us to learn how to move from land jobs to yachting."
Harlan said at first they were looking to buy their own boat and setup shop in Mexico, "... but it didn't look great. Instead, I talked with a guy in the Caribbean who said NOT to buy a boat. 'We'll get you a boat to work on,' he said. So that got us started on the path, working by direct contract with yacht owners. We have worked for various owners. They come and go, kind of like cars or second homes."
It has been a journey for Harlan, who said he grew up in South Charlotte, but at 21, left for Wyoming.
"I did a lot of skiing in Wyoming," said Harlan. "and I got very acquainted with Pabst Blue Ribbon. I guess you would say I was a ski bum in Wyoming for a few years, then moved to Washington state."
And it was in Bellingham that Harlan's and Crabtree's life journeys merged.
"I moved to Bellingham, up near the U.S-Canadian border, and was working construction. I came home from work one day and she was sitting on my front stoop!" said Harlan.
"I did not know him beforehand, but he lived with a guy friend of mine from college," explained Crabtree. "I had moved to Seattle and I started going up to Bellingham to hang out.
"We found Blowing Rock about four years ago and got a house here," said Crabtree. "I eventually decided to take some time off from the yacht work and moved here full-time. I got a job, then a dog, and then a second dog!"
The young company's website is www.saycheesebr.com. Phone: 828-999-9630. Say Cheese is open daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
