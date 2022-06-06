BLOWING ROCK — Born and raised in Blowing Rock, Tammie Hill is a local success story in how to "pivot": to adapt and modify a career path because of changing circumstances. In short, life happens.
Now the owner of Arcadian Massage off Morris Street in downtown Blowing Rock, Hill sat down with The Blowing Rocket to discuss the market opportunity and why her business is gaining traction in the marketplace.
“Our family roots in the region date back to the 1870s,” said Hill. “My mother is the genealogist in the family. Our ancestors initially settled in what is now the Aho and Sampson areas, generally adjacent to what is now Blue Ridge Mountain Club, but we have had family in down in The Globe and downtown, too. I grew up along Payne Branch Road.”
Hill’s maiden name is “Pitts” and she acknowledges some kind of distant relationship to the former mayor of Blowing Rock, Hayden Pitts.
“Like the Greenes and the Coffeys, there are a lot of Pitts and we all seem to be related, somehow,” Hill said with a laugh.
A product of North Carolina vocational education, Hill said she got her physical therapy degree at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute and received her massage therapy education at Wilkes Community College.
In the beginning, she was pretty sure that physical therapy, or “PT”, was her calling.
“When I was younger, I had no idea what I wanted to do or be when I grew up, as the old saying goes,” said Hill. “I didn’t pursue my post-high school education until after I was already married and had kids. Absolutely, though, by then I knew what I enjoyed doing and what I didn’t enjoy doing. I remember sitting down and listing the pros and cons of every job I ever had, since when I was 14. I narrowed it down first by eliminating all jobs where you have to sit behind a desk. That isn't for me. I like to move, and I enjoy interacting with people.
“Friends and mentors recommended nursing,” she added, “but I was pretty sure it wasn’t the right career for me. Where nursing is more of an empathetic calling, physical therapy is about pushing people to their limits while helping them to improve their lives.”
Hill said that when she got married, she and her husband, Cameron, moved to the Charlotte area. They were ready to start a family, but soon realized that they preferred the inconvenience of High Country winters more than the oppressive heat of the lower elevations characteristic of the Southeast U.S.
“We were miserable off the mountain. We couldn’t even take our first-born child outside because he would get heat rash and I was already pregnant with our second,” Hill recalled. “Plus, it was a lot more expensive to support a family of four. We eventually decided to move back up here to be closer to family, which makes things a lot easier when you have small kids.”
Hill said that moving back to the High Country came with a bonus benefit: Cameron’s decision to make a career change. In Charlotte, he was a car salesman with endless hours. “They do not let you have a day off. He couldn’t even attend family funerals or weddings. It was brutal.”
So, it was back to school for Cameron, taking advantage of the down time from 2009-2011 when the world was thrust into the throes of the Great Recession.
“He already had a degree from App State, but he went back to school to get a new degree,” said Hill.
It helps that Cameron’s new skills are in demand, in the healthcare industry. He is a bio-medical service technician.
“He works at the hospital, doing maintenance on all the equipment. If you are ever there, you will see his little stickers on the side of IV poles and other equipment. If the equipment is broke, his department fixes it or calls the manufacturer if still under warranty,” she said.
In healthcare terms, the growing family’s return to the High Country was just what the doctor ordered.
“I love it here. We are closer to family. Plus, I missed Blowing Rock and this whole surrounding area,” admitted Hill.
As for Hill’s young business, Arcadian Massage, her growing customer base is in large part due to “word of mouth” marketing.
“When I first opened, I walked around the downtown area visiting all the stores and offices up and down Main Street, dropping off my business card. I was just letting people know what I do and where I am. A lot of those people were pretty excited about the arrival of a massage therapy option in town. Blowing Rock has a couple of really great spas, but sometimes people just want a massage and not all of the stuff that goes with the spa experience.”
Hill explained that people seek massage therapy for different reasons.
“Some have had an injury and want help working through the recovery. Others may have sports-related goals, such as increasing their mobility and flexibility for weightlifting or biking or whatever and especially those people don’t tend to want the spa option. A licensed massage professional has different types of therapies and techniques in his or her toolchest. The athlete is usually looking for a specific type of massage,” said Hill.
“Still others, of course, are looking for relaxation and stress relief,” said Hill, “and we offer that, too.”
In describing her networking efforts, Hill said she was intentional when it came to visiting hotels, motels, and vacation rental management companies. Her extra efforts paid dividends.
“I have received several referrals of folks visiting town, including some ‘funny’ ones from various shops. One store owner on Main Street told a visitor that he had lost my information, but that the lady who owns the Wild Birds Galore shop could help. Well, the visitor went to Wild Birds Galore and said they had heard the owner gave massages. The owner of the store laughed and said that if you want to pay me, I would be happy to give you a massage! But, of course, she had kept my information and referred them to me. It is interesting to find out how people make a connection.”
Stories like that also underline the importance of Hill’s hard work, networking, when she first opened — and validated her business instincts.
“I have lived in Blowing Rock for most of my life. I grew up here. I know how important word-of-mouth is. For instance, Footsloggers was the first store visited by one vacationer. And, for whatever reason, they asked the guys there about whether there was a massage therapist in town. They were able to reply, ‘You know what? Here, we have a business card!’”
Smiling, Hill said she is more of a planner so would have been looking up the availability of massage therapists when they were in the planning stages of the trip to Blowing Rock, but also realizes that not everyone operates that way. Some are more spontaneous.
“Some people just show up and say, ‘Hey! Can we get a massage somewhere?’” said Hill. “Many people find me through a Google search, of course, but especially the vacationers are finding me through those Main Street and downtown store contacts. My regular, local clientele is definitely by word of mouth.”
The well-publicized legal troubles of NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson’s alleged inappropriate sexual advances toward massage therapists represent one of the special challenges of running this type of business, beyond cash flow and expense budgeting.
“Unfortunately, in talking with other massage therapists that topic frequently comes up because it has been so high profile,” said Hill. “Just about every female massage therapist that I have worked alongside has had that situation come up at least once, if not multiple times. I, personally, have never been put in that situation. I am careful about being very professional.”
Massage can still be an intimate experience and different people have different expectations.
“Some people like to remove all their clothes, but we still keep those private parts completely covered. Other people want to keep all their clothes on. We treat the entire range of preferences while maintaining the highest level of professionalism,” Hill said.
Hill said that when she is receiving a massage, whether it is from a male or female therapist, she knows what it feels like to be vulnerable.
“When people come here for massage therapy,” said Hill, “one of our top priorities is that people feel safe. I put a sign on the door and I lock it. I have never been put in a situation where I feel concerned for my safety. I have had athletes who request some specific work, for example, on a hip. That includes some work on the inner thigh, but I make sure to drape and tuck very tightly and make constant eye contact. I don’t want anyone to take our therapy the wrong way. I don’t tolerate that.”
There is the larger picture, too.
“It is unfortunate that massage therapy has that association. Sex trafficking is a very unfortunate reality and people try and use whatever code words they can use to slip stuff through,” said Hill.
“And that is unfortunate because professional massage therapy is a very physically demanding job and it is something that can benefit a lot of people,” continued Hill. “There is a lot of great medical research out there that supports those claims, from stress reduction to improved sleep and athletic performance. Those aren’t just words being thrown out there, but scientific research validating the benefits of high level, professional massage therapy. It is unfortunate that situations like what Deshaun Watson is accused of even exist because that is not what professional massage therapists do.”
Instead of those stories, Hill said she revels in the stories of her clients.
“One of the fun parts of this job is having people come in for massage therapy for the first time and then call a day or two later and say, ‘Oh my gosh! I had no idea that massage could do that. I haven’t been able to reach my top cabinet in the kitchen for two years and now I can!’ They see such an improvement in range of motion,” said Hill. “Introducing people to massage therapy is a fun part of the job. I want to make sure they have a good first experience.”
Hill said she has learned to pace herself.
"As I said earlier, this is physically demanding work. I can't do this eight hours a day, every day, seven days a week and I don't know any professional massage therapist who can," said Hill.
Arcadian Massage is located at 133-6 Morris Street, Blowing Rock. Phone: (828) 630-6641.
