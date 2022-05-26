BOONE — Another year Watauga High School is coming to close as seniors are set to graduate on May 27.

Take a look at photos featuring WHS Pioneers throughout the 2021-22 school year.

Danae Kerley.JPG

Danae Kerley paints her parking spot.
Bethany Critcher.JPG

Bethany Critcher swings her golf club.
Year in review

WHS high schoolers cheer during a game.
Curtis Sevensky.JPG

Curtis Sevensky jumps up for a soccer ball during a game.
Ellie Nichols, Brooke Jones.jpeg

Ellie Nichols and Brooke Jones hold a Watauga Pioneers flag.
Kaytlynn Laws.JPG

Kaytlynn Laws looks on during a game.
Patrick Sukow principal of the year with family 2022

Patrick Sukow, WCS principal of the year, was greeted at a school assembly by his family, wife Anne and sons Brody and Cullen.
Hailey Bilski.JPG

Hailey Bilski runs during a track meet.
Leila Zwetsloot.JPG

Leila Zwetsloot cheers during a game.
Megan Patton, Piper Saunders.JPG

Megan Patton and Piper Saunders look at a photograph.
Owen Tincher.jpg

Owen Tincher holds open a book during a class outside.
Noah Flood.JPG

Noah Flood plays the drums.
Samuel Bauer.JPG

Samuel Bauer has his hand over his heart during national anthem.
Victoria Lentz.jpeg

Victoria Lentz cheers on the Pioneers.
Samuel Rex.jpg

Samuel Rex swims at a meet.
Sienna Davidson.JPG

Sienna Davidson gets ready to hit the ball during a tennis match
Teacher of the year

WHS teacher Shaun Sikes accepts the Teacher of the Year certificate from Superintendent Scott Elliott.

