Janie Souchek and Alexandra Barr during a class.
Bethany Critcher swings her golf club.
Danae Kerley paints her parking spot.
Curtis Sevensky jumps up for a soccer ball during a game.
WHS high schoolers cheer during a game.
Ellie Nichols and Brooke Jones hold a Watauga Pioneers flag.
Caroline Farthing goes for the jump ball at a basketball game.
Kaytlynn Laws looks on during a game.
Hailey Bilski runs during a track meet.
Patrick Sukow, WCS principal of the year, was greeted at a school assembly by his family, wife Anne and sons Brody and Cullen.
Leila Zwetsloot cheers during a game.
Owen Tincher holds open a book during a class outside.
Brooke Scheffler jumps during a volleyball game.
Megan Patton and Piper Saunders look at a photograph.
Logan Johnson kneels while holding the flag.
Noah Flood plays the drums.
Samuel Bauer has his hand over his heart during national anthem.
Samuel Rex swims at a meet.
Victoria Lentz cheers on the Pioneers.
WHS teacher Shaun Sikes accepts the Teacher of the Year certificate from Superintendent Scott Elliott.
Sienna Davidson gets ready to hit the ball during a tennis match
BOONE — Another year Watauga High School is coming to close as seniors are set to graduate on May 27.
Take a look at photos featuring WHS Pioneers throughout the 2021-22 school year.
