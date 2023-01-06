Blowing Rock Public Works staffer Sterling Lewis gestures up to former Public Works Director Johnny Lentz and current Public Works Director Matt Blackburn, explaining what he sees of the blowout in the water line running parallel to North Main Street, in the creek bed across from the entrance to Chetola Resort.
Despite not having a red carpet to walk down nor a thrown to sit on, Lee Moore and Ed Kyles enjoy the moment on Aug. 26 in Memorial Park after earning the titles of ‘Queen’ and ‘King’ in the first annual pickleball tournament in benefit of the Blowing Rock Community Foundation.
Blowing Rock Emergency Services Director Kent Graham tips his cap to the crowd, with Doug Beach alongside in Blowing Rock’s first fire truck. It dates back to 1926 and was fully restored in 2015, according to earlier news reports in the Watauga Democrat and The Blowing Rocket.
18-month-old Trinity Lukehart could well be a future Olympian in curling if her early form and concentration are any indication. The toddler traveled from Greenville, S.C. with her parents, Brad and Christin Lukehart and siblings on the family’s annual weekend trek to Blowing Rock for WinterFest, Jan. 27-30. The Curling Demonstration hosted by the Charlotte Curling Association was held on Jan. 29, in the Blowing Rock School gymnasium.
A hotel porte-cochère is obviously not designed for construction trucks pulling flatbed trailers hauling backhoes. This accident occurred at the Green Park Inn in Blowing Rock on Aug. 22.
Among the dignitaries and supporters of the Middle Fork Greenway at a Aug. 18 ‘ribbon tying’ event were NC Representative Ray Pickett and former NC State Senator Deanna Ballard.
Under the direction of Steve Frank, the Watauga County Community Band was practicing under the Memorial Park ‘Rotary Gazebo’ on Aug. 16, in preparation for an upcoming concert.
Nearly 80 members of the Blowing Rock Historical Society and their guests gathered at the American Legion Building on Aug. 7 for the club’s annual meeting.
Charlie Sellers, in foreground, was the keynote speaker for Jerry Burns Day, June 18, presented by the Blowing Rock Historical Society at the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum.
