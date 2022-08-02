BLOWING ROCK — On one level, Stan Smith's keynote address for the Men's Connection special event on July 29 was a peek inside a celebrity’s life. On a different level, it was a study in self-deprecating humility, laced with humor and constant reminders of his Christian faith.
There were 175 seats arranged, auditorium style, in the tent down by Chetola Lake and almost every one of them had an enthusiastic guest seated in it. Less than a quarter of the audience members were regular attendees at the Men’s Connection weekly Bible study sessions on Tuesday mornings. The rest were spouses, significant others, and curious fellows wanting to know what Men's Connection is all about.
One of the Men’s Connection founders, Blowing Rock resident Tucker Yates, served as emcee for the annual special event, explaining how the group is now late in its second decade, having met almost every Tuesday morning over that span of time. Before bringing fellow Men’s Connection leader Reggie Bray to the podium to introduce the guest speaker, Yates invited all the men in the audience to consider joining them on Tuesday mornings, at 7:30, for an hour of Bible study, prayer and fellowship.
Seasonal resident of both Blowing Rock and Hilton Head, Reggie Bray listed Smith’s many tennis career accomplishments, but pointed out that his best accomplishments were as a husband, father and grandfather to his wife, Margie, their four children and 16 grandchildren.
“Margie played on the tennis team at Princeton and over the course of her collegiate career never lost a dual match. Stan can't say that!” quipped Bray.
As Smith took command of the podium, he said, “My greatest fear in speaking today was what Reggie would say in his introduction.”
At 16 years old, some ambitious boys-becoming-men dream of becoming President of the United States. Smith was still in high school when he listed four main goals, which at the time he shared only with a girl he was dating and no one else, he said. The first goal was to become a member of the U.S. Davis Cup Team. The second was to become the No. 1 player in the United States. The third was to win Wimbledon. And the fourth was to become the No. 1 player in the world.
“Those were dream goals because at the time I wasn’t even in the top 10 in the 16-and-under age bracket in Southern California,” Smith deadpanned to raucous audience laughter.
He added that after he won Wimbledon, even though they had gone in different directions, that girl wrote him a note because she remembered those goals.
Like a lot of athletically gifted kids, the tall, lanky Smith said he played basketball, as well as football and baseball in different seasons as a youth. He didn’t pick up a tennis racket until he was about 12 but was fortunate in that a group of parents in his Southern California hometown formed the Pasadena Tennis Patrons. They hired Pancho Segura as the coach.
Smith spoke reverently about his first tennis mentor, Segura.
“Pancho Segura died three years ago at the age of 96,” Smith recalled. “He didn’t have the physical gifts of so many top athletes, but he held his own with the best tennis players of his time because he had an incredible tennis mind. We sat at Wimbledon some years ago, observing, and he analyzed every player that we watched, describing the best way to approach playing against them. He may not have had the most physical gifts, but he defeated opponents with his brain.”
Less than three years after he had established those ambitious dream goals, Smith played at Wimbledon for the first time. He had just finished his freshman year at USC.
“It was the real USC, Southern California, not the Gamecocks,” he said, looking sternly at his friend Reggie Bray sitting in the front row of the Men’s Connection audience.
“I lost in the third round of the qualifying tournament,” said Smith, “but back in those days if you made it to the third round your name was put in a hat, in case there were withdrawals from the Wimbledon field. As players withdrew, Wimbledon pulled a name out of the hat to replace them. I was the third name drawn after three players withdrew. So, technically, I was the worst player in the tournament but apparently, I was fortunate enough to draw a first round pairing with the guy who actually was the worst player because I won my first round match! That was in 1965.”
Fast forward six years, to 1971, and a maturing, always improving Smith (now in his mid-20s) reached the Wimbledon final against John Newcombe, the Australian tennis great who in the early 1970s was also in his prime.
“I had just beaten John Newcombe in the final of the Queens Cup tournament the week before, so I was feeling fairly confident. I lost the first set but won the next two. I was playing so well, my only concern was what I was going to say in my victory speech at the Wimbledon Ball that night, and what song would be played when I danced with the women’s champion, who was Billy Jean King that year. As I figured out the speech, which I thought was pretty good, I reached across the net to shake hands with John Newcombe, congratulating him on his victory,” Smith said to even more audience laughter.
If nothing else, Smith’s self-deprecating humor throughout his keynote was an endearing lesson in humility.
Only a year later, Smith earned a spot in the Wimbledon final against Ilie Nastase, the great Romanian player. Of course, there were stories to tell.
“In those days, the men’s final was on Saturday, followed by the Wimbledon Ball that night. Friday night, I had nightmares about Nastase running down the balls I hit. Well, the next day, at exactly the time the match was supposed to start, it started raining (so we didn’t get to play that day). I decided to go to the Wimbledon Ball that night and invited this girl who now happens to be the mother of our four children. (Margie was also playing in Wimbledon that year), but I didn’t have a tuxedo. Somehow, I was able to rent a tux and so we went.”
Because there was no men’s champion decided before the ball, when it came time for the champion’s dance, Billy Jean King danced with her husband, Larry King.
“Well, I cut in. This guy suggested I do it and before I could think about it, I went up and tapped Larry on the shoulder. He was surprised and Billy Jean was surprised, but he let me. A lot of the British people didn’t think it was appropriate,” said Smith, to a chuckling audience.
Perhaps it was an audacious, brash, presumptive —and maybe even inappropriate — move to seek the hand of King for the champion’s dance before he had actually won the men’s final, but the young Smith made good on it the next day in an epic, five-set marathon against Nastase. When the Romanian's backhand clipped the top of the net and fell to his own side for the final decisive point to give his American rival the victory, Smith hurdled across the net to shake hands with Nastase and embrace his friendly foe. It was all good public theatre.
Smith continued with various stories and highlights of his career, including his figuring prominently on seven U.S. Davis Cup teams and his relationship with the French athletic shoe company, adidas, which made the first leather athletic shoe in 1965.
“You don’t win Davis Cup by yourself,” said Smith. “You win it as a team and we had some great teams. It was a great honor to be on seven winning teams. At the beginning, I played with Arthur Ashe. At the end, I played for Arthur Ashe, who was then captain. John McEnroe was on that team, along with Vitas Gerulaitis. I played with different players and we had some exciting times.”
Smith explained that in 1971, adidas wanted to get a stronger presence in the United States.
“I was the No. 1 player in the U.S. at that time. They were looking for a good-looking face to put on the tongue of the shoe, along with the adidas name on the side of the shoe. They couldn’t find (a good-looking face), so they asked me,” said Smith, wryly. “That was my first relationship with the shoe and it was exactly 50 years ago.”
Smith deftly transitioned from telling tennis career stories to talking about his faith journey by noting that he and Margie had been married for 48 years. Then he reflected on his choice of the University of Southern California for college, adding that his parents were very happy about his receiving a tennis scholarship to go to that private (and expensive) university.
“As you go to college you kind of analyze the other people there, the other kids, to see what they are like, what their backgrounds are like. You compare yourself to them and you question things,” said Smith. “You have new relationships in a new place, a big place.”
At some point in his first two college years, Stan found meaning.
“I was introduced to four spiritual laws: that God loves us and has a plan for our lives; man is sinful; God sent his son Jesus Christ to die for our sins past, present and future; and that we can accept Him as our savior and have eternal life.
“Well, I mulled over that,” Smith added. “We had a group of athletes that got together for Bible study and to discuss some of these issues. It was during my sophomore year that I made a decision to follow Christ. That has been the foundation of my life ever since.”
Smith also had some specific thoughts about a person’s character.
“They say that sports builds character and losing builds more character than winning. Well, tennis players must have a lot of character because only one player wins each week!” said Smith, before continuing. “I really think character determines how you handle losing and the tough times in your life. I have had some challenging events in my life. Some good and some bad. I mentioned earlier some of the good ones. Some of the tough ones include the 1973 boycott of Wimbledon and a pretty serious elbow injury.’
The year 1973 was an important milestone for Smith. He was the defending champion of Wimbledon and anxious to defend his title.
“We had just started the Association of Tennis Professionals, or ATP, our players union. One of our players was not accepted into the Wimbledon draw for political reasons. Almost all the top players in the world belonged to ATP and decided to boycott Wimbledon. We negotiated, literally, until the eleventh hour, but we felt strongly that this player should be able to play when and where he wanted to play no matter where he is from, what he looks like, and his background. It was tough because I was the No. 1 seed and playing the best tennis of my life,” said Smith.
As with most athletes, the wear and tear of a high performance career began to take its toll, physically.
“I had an elbow injury that had nagged me for about three years. I eventually had an operation and got back out there, but not quite as good as before,” Smith recalled. “In pro tennis, there is success and there is failure. That gives you perspective. Some might call it wisdom.”
There are pressures, too, in being on top.
“People like you when you are doing well. It is all so very public. The money, the ranking, your personal life. Today, with social media, it is even worse. The pressure is on the top players, particularly. It is always intense,” Smith said.
He couldn’t help but bring the discussion back to his faith.
“I have had the opportunity to spend some time with presidents, movie stars, and even royalty a couple of weeks ago when I spent some time at Wimbledon with two future kings and a queen,” Smith chuckled. “I have met famous people, wealthy people, as well as people from townships in places like South Africa, who have almost nothing. I have found there are more similarities in people than there are differences. And people are looking for a meaning to life.
“On the tennis tour we had fellowships and Bible study which kept us grounded.” Smith said. “Those helped us continue to grow in our faith. I have a few good friends that help keep me accountable. While on the tour and since, two things have helped me through tough times: my faith and my family. I have gained wisdom from the Proverbs, especially my favorites, Proverbs 3:5-6. ‘Trust in the Lord with all your heart and do not rely on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him and he will make straight your paths.’ That pretty much covers everything.
He added that another verse with special meaning for him is Ecclesiastes 3:1.
"‘There is an appointed time for everything and there is a time for every event under Heaven,’" Smith quoted from the Bible.
"Most recently, I have been thinking about prayer. I have been praying for what I want, but I have found that some of the most difficult words in the Bible are found in Matthew 6:10, in the Lord’s Prayer. And that is, ‘Thy will be done.’ Not, ‘My will be done.’ Just before he was crucified, Jesus realized that God was in control. In Mark 14:36, Jesus says, ‘Abba, Father, all things are possible for you. Remove this cup from me. Yet not what I will, but what you will.'”
Smith remained patiently at the podium for almost another half-hour, answering questions from the audience about his faith journey and his career.
Men’s Connection meets every Tuesday morning, 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., at Chetola Resort. Men of all faiths and denominations are welcome. There is no charge. Currently, the group regularly has between 20 and 30 men attending, from all walks of life.
